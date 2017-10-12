Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Headed For A Split? Inside Her Reported ‘Prenup Bombshell’

After watching their relationship on TV and social media over the past two years, fans are ready for an engagement announcement from Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, and many wonder why it hasn’t happened yet. Could it be an argument over a prenup? Both singers are successful and extremely wealthy, and it makes sense they would sign an agreement before tying the knot. But, is it possible Stefani’s demands are a deal breaker for Shelton?

According to Star magazine, a source has revealed that the No Doubt singer wants a prenup, and her demands have shocked her country superstar boyfriend. But, Gossip Cop isn’t buying it and has considered the claims from the tabloid, concluding that the prenup rumor is completely false.

The Star source claimed, “They were excitedly discussing plans for a wedding when Gwen said she had some papers she wanted him to sign. Blake was stunned. He didn’t think she’d pull that on him. He believed they were in love and ready to make a serious commitment, and that she’s the one. But this prenup is making him think that she’s not so sure.”

The prenup reportedly includes a “rumored” stipulation that Blake Shelton gives Gwen Stefani $5 million if he cheats on her. But, as Gossip Cop points out if this so-called confidante is trustworthy, would they be spilling this information to a tabloid in the first place, and wouldn’t they know something more than a rumor?

Watching this guy @blakeshelton #cmtawards gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jun 7, 2017 at 6:11pm PDT

Another odd claim includes the dividing of property in case of a divorce, which supposedly gives Stefani ownership of Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch. This assertion lacks any sense and is a red flag when it comes to the accuracy of the story.

Star’s track record when it comes to Shelton and Stefani’s relationship is not a good one. The tabloid has claimed two different times that the couple had a wedding planned. They first claimed a wedding date had been set for October 2016, and then after it didn’t take place, they lied about having a wedding invitation for May 2017.

After two lies about a wedding date, it is safe to assume that the prenup report is also false, and Stefani’s rep has confirmed that to be the case.

Us Weekly confirms that Shelton and Stefani are on the same page, and completely happy in the relationship. The two recently wrote and performed a duet for Stefani’s Christmas album You Make It Feel Like Christmas, and recently on her birthday, Shelton tweeted to his girlfriend, “Happy Birthday @gwenstefani!!! Why don’t you go ahead and NEVER break my heart!!!!”

Tell us! Do you think Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton will announce they are getting married before the end of the year?

[Featured Image by Christian Peterson/Getty Images]