Jenelle Evans’ Twitter Account Is Deactivated, But She’s Still On Instagram After ‘Quitting’ ‘Teen Mom 2’

Jenelle Evans claimed she was deactivating her accounts on Monday after the latest episode of Teen Mom 2 seemed to hint that her now-husband, David Eason, was being abusive towards her and her kids. However, in the days since her announcement was posted, Evans has returned to Instagram to promote an anti-cheating website.

In a message to her fans and followers on October 11, the Teen Mom 2 star and mother of three encouraged her audience to check out an Instagram account titled Seek Verify, which finds out the truth about people’s significant others and offers a link to their website.

As Jenelle Evans explained to her followers in a screenshot with her post, people can visit the website and enter the first and last name of their significant other and immediately receive details about their past arrests and active social media profiles.

“With a name and last name you can find the TRUTH!” Jenelle Evans wrote, making a point to disable the comments on her post so that her fans and followers couldn’t remind her about her past promise of deactivating her account.

Meanwhile, Jenelle Evans’ Twitter account remains inactive and when fans search for her username of @PBandJenelley_1, they are informed that the Twitter page no longer exists.

Jenelle Evans went on a rant against MTV earlier this week and told her fans and followers that she probably wouldn’t be returning to Teen Mom 2 for the show’s potentially upcoming ninth season. As she explained, filming the show is no longer healthy for herself and her family and when it comes to MTV’s treatment, she said that she felt as if she were a caged animal in a freak show.

Jenelle Evans feels that the edits made by MTV on Teen Mom 2 are unfair and inaccurate and she even suggested that the network was airing fake subtitles to her son to make it look as if he was left unfed and uncomfortable.

