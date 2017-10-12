Pippa Middleton Pregnant? She And Kate Middleton Always Wants To Have Babies At The Same Time

Kate Middleton and her sister Pippa Middleton have always been extremely close, and now it seems the two may get to share a special experience together. The Duchess has already announced that she is expecting her third child with Prince William, and reports are circulating that Pippa may be expecting a baby, too.

Hollywood Life is reporting that Pippa and her new husband, James Matthews, have been trying to get pregnant and they may have already been successful. The source says Pippa would love to be pregnant at the same time as her sister; it would be a dream come true.

The insider went on to say that Pippa wants three kids of her own, and would love to have a boy first.

When Pippa recently updated her look with a lob haircut, Woman’s Day pointed out that it was a subtle hint a baby was on the way, because Kate has also been known to change her hair before a baby announcement.

She may have changed up her look, but there are things that will stay the same. Pippa Middleton worked out religiously before her wedding, and sources claim that she will continue her workout routines during her pregnancy, and wants to be as active as possible right up until she delivers.

Multiple reports have claimed that the youngest Middleton sister is having morning sickness, but it is nothing like what Kate is dealing with. The Duchess was forced to cancel her public appearances because of severe morning sickness known as hyperemesis gravidarum.

Family has always been important to the world’s most famous bridesmaid turned bride, and she has reportedly been trying to get pregnant since she walked down the aisle.

34-year-old Pippa married the 42-year-old Matthews, a hedge fund boss, in May at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield. The bride wore a floor-length Giles Deacon gown custom made for her. Her sister Kate’s kids, Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2, were part of the wedding party.

According to Life & Style, the Duchess of Cambridge and her sister can’t wait for both of them to have kids, so the cousins can all play together.

If she is pregnant, we may start seeing less and less of Pippa Middleton. People magazine reported last year that she wanted to get out of the spotlight, have kids and live a quiet life.

