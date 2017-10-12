Are Jennifer Aniston And Husband Justin Theroux Ready For Kids?

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux got married over two years ago but thus far, they haven’t started a family.

While the Friends actress has made it clear on numerous occasions that she doesn’t feel that becoming a mother is a requirement for her happiness, rumors regarding potential pregnancies and adoptions continue to swirl, the latest of which has suggested that Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are currently experiencing baby fever.

On October 11, Life & Style magazine revealed that the couple paid a visit to Emilio’s Ballato in New York City for dinner at the end of last month with another couple and while there, they caught a glimpse of an adorable 16-month-old baby. As the baby’s parent explained, Jennifer Aniston ordered a martini with olives and shared an antipasto with Justin Theroux and their friends before her attention was diverted to the child.

“They seemed to have baby fever,” the fellow diner revealed to the magazine. “When I picked up my son, Justin pointed at him and motioned to Jen, and she turned around to smile at him.”

The source also said that the couple appeared to be “smitten” at the sight of the baby.

Although Jennifer Aniston has been accused of being pregnant and even sporting numerous baby bumps in the past, she is not yet pregnant, nor has she confirmed any solid plans to get pregnant. In fact, she’s taken a stand against the ongoing rumors about her alleged pregnancies, telling press that her decision to have or not have children doesn’t define her as a woman.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux began dating after meeting one another on the set of the 2012 comedy Wanderlust. Then, in 2015, after getting engaged one year prior, Aniston and Theroux tied the knot at their home in Bel Air, California surrounded by their family and close friends, including Courteney Cox, Portia De Rossi, Ellen Degeneres, Jimmy Kimmel, Emily Blunt, and John Krasinski.

Before marrying Justin Theroux, Jennifer Aniston was married to Brad Pitt. As fans of the actress will recall, Aniston filed for divorce from Pitt in 2005 after five years of marriage. At the time, rumors were swirling in regard to an affair between Pitt and his Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-star Angelina Jolie, who he later married.

