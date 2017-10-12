‘Little People, Big World’: Amy Roloff Shares Sweet New Photo Of Baby Ember

Little People, Big World matriarch Amy Roloff is basking in the glow of being a grandmother again. However, until now, she hasn’t had the opportunity to post many pictures of her new granddaughter, Ember Jean, who was born Sept. 10.

Ember is the first child of Amy’s son Jeremy and his wife, Audrey. The couple released photos of their little bundle of joy a couple of days after her birth, but they chose not to release any more pics for a few weeks after that, wanting to enjoy their privacy. That meant that family members like Grandma Amy had to refrain from posting photos, too.

Luckily, that photo moratorium is now over and Amy and other Roloff family members have started posting more pictures of adorable baby Ember for Little People, Big World fans to enjoy along with her family. On Wednesday, Oct. 11, Amy took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of her holding her granddaughter at Jeremy and Audrey’s house. The proud grandma beams into the camera, as little Ember, clad in a soft pink beanie and a matching pink blanket, sleeps in her arms.

“This grand-daughter of mine is the most beautiful precious baby girl,” Amy wrote in her post. “My heart overflows w/ so much grandma love for Ember.”

The adorable photo marks only the second time Amy has shared a photo of her with Ember. On Oct. 5, she posted photos of her granddaughter on Facebook for the very first time, saying that autumn reminded her of how much she had to be thankful for and that Ember and her grandson, Jackson, topped the list.

Let’s hope that with the holidays coming up, Amy will be sharing many more adorable photos of Ember and Jackson on social media. Plus, fans can also look forward to seeing the babies when new episodes of Little People, Big World resume airing in early 2018.

Are you happy that the Roloffs are now posting more photos of baby Ember? Are you looking forward to a new season of Little People, Big World? Tell us in the comments below.

Little People, Big World returns to TLC in the winter of 2018.

[Featured Image by Amy Roloff/Facebook]