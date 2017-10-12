Nintendo Switch Might Get ‘Injustice 2,’ Creator Ed Boon Teases Interactive Gameplay

The creator of Injustice 2, Ed Boon, recently hinted that a version of the acclaimed title could be released for the Nintendo Switch. The popular DC fighting game is already available on several platforms, including the PS4 and Xbox One. There is a mobile version of the game as well for Android and iOS devices. Due to the Switch’s nature, however, Nintendo could offer a different experience regarding gameplay to Injustice 2 fans.

Rumors of a possible collaboration between Nintendo and NetherRealm Studios surfaced back in March when Ed Boom tweeted a poll asking Injustice 2 gamers whether they wanted the game to be released on either the Switch or PS Vita. Boon asked, and fans answered. Out of more than 18,000 votes, the Nintendo Switch came out as the winner by 20 percent.

Talk of the DC game died down in the past several months since the poll and resurfaced recently when the creative director of NetherRealm brought it up in an interview with GameSpot. During the interview, Boon stated that optimizing Injustice 2 for the Nintendo Switch could take some work because the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game would have to be adapted for the Japanese gaming veteran’s newest and possibly most disruptive console.

“Yeah, I think at the end of the day you can make almost any game… there are inevitable compromises, but you know, you can make some version of Injustice on the Atari 2600.”

Despite the slight differences the game could have if it is released on Nintendo’s console, Boon believed that releasing Injustice 2 on the Switch might offer a unique gameplay experience to gamers, reported ComicBook.

“You could have tournaments, everyone comes over with their own system and you can have whole structured tournaments and parallel gameplay and all that.”

The Nintendo Switch was built purely for gaming, which is why most gamers have come to love the hybrid console. It fluidly changes from a mobile gaming device to a stationary gaming machine, allowing players to continue playing regardless of location. The Switch’s unique design could do quite a lot with Injustice 2’s co-op mode.

The game’s co-op mode is quite fun, according to a Reddit forum. With the Switch, Injustice 2’s co-op mode would be more fun since it would be easy for gamers to carry the console around. It would create a more interactive experience for fans of the DC fighting game. Nintendo’s hybrid console could pretty much redefine Injustice 2’s co-op feature.

The game’s current co-op is essentially a couch co-op. According to a GameFAQs forum post, the second player on Injustice 2’s current co-op mode gains no experience or gear, which gives the second player less of an incentive to take advantage of the multiplayer feature.

Releasing the game for the Switch could change the way co-op mode plays out, with the spoils divided amongst the players after every round. The Switch’s unique, multiplayer-focused design could pave the way for battles that play out more like MMO-esque raids, where multiple players fight it out with a powerful enemy, with rare items and tons of experience waiting for players that make it to the end of a round.

