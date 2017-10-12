‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Graham’s Motives Exposed, Traci Stunned By Ashley’s Paternity

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers reveal Graham’s (Max Shippee) motives will be revealed on Thursday, October 12. While Ashley (Eileen Davidson) figured out Graham’s father was Brent Davis, she cannot figure out why he targeted her family. During an explosive argument, Graham revealed a dark Abbott secret about Ashley’s paternity, something that completely stuns Traci Abbott (Beth Maitland). What happens next will rock Genoa City.

Graham’s Exposed

According to TV Insider, Graham had a plan to expose Ashley’s paternity and his hatred for Dina (Marla Adams) at a public event. When he found out that Hilary (Mishael Morgan) was covering Ashley’s award ceremony, he knew this was the perfect time to launch his war on the Abbotts. By this time, Ashley already pieced together his last name was Davis, which made him a relative of her biological father, Brent Davis. At first, she thought he was Brent’s son, but during Graham’s meltdown, he revealed that he was his stepson and looked up to Brent as a father figure.

Young and the Restless spoilers state Graham’s next move isn’t clear. He had to know when he exposed Ashley’s paternity scoop, the Abbotts, including Dina, would be furious with him. Dina will probably remove him from her will and the Abbotts will be out for blood. After planning years to get payback, he has to have a phase two plan.

Graham’s Next Move

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Graham had to be aware that once he attacked and exposed Ashley’s paternity, he would be cut from her will. So, it’s safe to assume that he has another plan in the works. It’s possible that Graham will challenge Dina’s sanity after she cuts him out of the will, suggesting that she isn’t of sound mind. Apparently, he made a plan with his mother to get 100 percent control over Dina’s finances as a way to get payback on the Abbotts (and Dina) for Brent Davis’ affair destroying his happy childhood.

Traci Stunned Over Ashley’s Paternity Shocker

The one Abbott who didn’t know that Ashley wasn’t John’s (Jerry Douglas) biological daughter was Traci. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that she will be shocked by the news. Traci found out that Graham’s real last name was Davis, but she didn’t make the connection that he was Brent’s son. She had no clue that Brent Davis was Ashley’s biological father. It will take Traci a while to connect the dots and figure out that Graham targeted her family, including her mother, for a revenge plot.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that this is Ashley’s worst nightmare. The last thing she wanted was for her paternity to be the talk of Genoa City, and thanks to Jack (Peter Bergman), that’s exactly what will happen. Hilary will use the explosive fight to boost ratings for GC Buzz. It won’t take long for the whole town to start talking about the paternity shocker.

