North Korean Foreign Minister Fuels World War 3 Fears, Says Trump Has ‘Lit The Wick Of War’

North Korean foreign minister Ri Yong-ho has fueled talks of World War 3 by claiming to Russia’s TASS news agency that Donald Trump has “lit the wick of war” with his country, reports the Independent.

According to transcripts of the interview, Ri Yong-ho said Trump’s speech at the UN General Assembly, where the American president vowed to “totally destroy North Korea” if the Asian country continued to push ahead with its intercontinental ballistic missile and nuclear programs, was the tipping point.

“By his bellicose and insane statement in the UN arena, Trump — it can be said — lit the wick of the war against us. We need to settle the final score, only with a hail of fire, not words.”

North Korea’s relationship with the United States has been threatening to reach an absolute breaking point over the last few weeks. The small Asian country has found itself isolated on the world stage by continuing to aggressively push ahead with its weapons program. Kim Jong-un has been at the helm of his military regularly conducting ballistic missile tests over neighbors Japan, which has been considered a provocative gesture by both US and Japan. But while senior diplomats and military strategists have condemned North Korea’s belligerent actions, they have seemed to concur that the best way of dealing with North Korea might not involve a military option.

Trump "lit the wick of the war" against North Korea, Russian state media quotes N. Korea foreign minister as saying https://t.co/YBoymTsyIE pic.twitter.com/ygeIcDJ0Wo — CNN (@CNN) October 11, 2017

However, Donald Trump has claimed that he has a different plan for North Korea and its leader, Kim Jong-un. Mocking him as the “Rocket Man,” Trump has been high on rhetoric, claiming that the United States has several military options at its disposal if North Korea continues to test missiles, the latest of which is believed to be an intercontinental missile that can reportedly reach the western shores of America. Trump’s grandiloquence reached a crescendo when speaking at the United Nations, Trump said that if forced to defend its allies, the United States will not step back from “totally destroying North Korea,” a statement which seemed to have far-reaching consequences as far as Kim Jong-un’s regime is concerned.

Security experts and senior Republicans have argued that Donald Trump’s pugnacity at the United Nations and his refusal to allow his Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, to indulge in a dialogue with Kim Jong-un through China might be a decision which could come back to bite America. Tennessee Republican senator Bob Corker went so far as to publicly claim that Trump was putting the United States “on the path to World War 3,” as reported by the Inquisitr earlier.

The North Korean foreign minister seemed to be in no mood to back down either, an ominous portent for a nuclear world hoping that a time does not come when it has to brace itself for World War 3.

“The United States should act sensibly and stop touching us if they do not want to disgrace themselves in the face of the whole world,” Ri Yong-ho added, saying his country will not leave “America, the aggressor state, unpunished.”

[Featured Image by Omer Messinger/Getty Images]