Is Taylor Swift Pregnant? ‘Bump’ Photos Send Fans Into Meltdown

Photos of Taylor Swift sporting what some fans are claiming looks very much like a baby “bump” has sent the star’s followers into meltdown mode.

After a new video of Swift making a rare appearance hit the web this week, some fans were quick to claim that it looked like the star could potentially be pregnant as she surprised a very lucky fan at her home in London.

Twitter users shared various screen shots from the video showing Taylor standing to the side and claimed that it looked as though she may have been showing off a potential baby bump.

“PLEASE DON’T HATE ON MY FOR THIS but did anyone else see this video and think that it looks like Taylor is pregnant?” Swift fan @SwiftyMuffin tweeted alongside several screen shots from the clip that showed the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer spending some quality time with a fan in the U.K.

Another fan then added in response to the video, “Swifties don’t you notice? Taylor looks pregnant here, or is it just me?” while @swiftzorel claimed that they “damn near had a heart attack when I saw that bump.”

“I’m predicting Taylor’s pregnant,” another tweeted on October 11 after seeing the photos and video.

PLEASE DON’T HATE ON MY FOR THIS but did anyone else see this video and think that it looks like taylor is pregnant? pic.twitter.com/el1uePcrnw — holly ♡ REPUTATION (@swiftymuffin) October 12, 2017

Swift hasn’t commented on the pregnancy speculation and has been laying pretty low for weeks since announcing the upcoming release of her new album, Reputation, in November, though it’s pretty unlikely the star is actually expecting her first child.

Despite the rumors and speculation from a number of fans on social media, others commented that it was more than likely the sweater the star was wearing that gave the illusion of a baby bump in the new video.

“I think it’s just the sweater,” Twitter user @chay_reputation noted of the apparent bump in reply to fans claiming she may be pregnant.

“It’s just the sweater,” another Taylor fan, @Tay_Reputation, then added, noting that Swift didn’t appear to have a noticeable bump in the recent photos of her published by Daily Mail that were taken at her friend Abigail’s wedding last month.

Taylor talking with Lara, the fan in the UK who's house she visited today! (https://t.co/Pt1yiSwzY9) pic.twitter.com/gvvwnIM0Bf — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) October 12, 2017

They also pointed out that the star recently announced concerts in December and has a pretty busy schedule coming up with the release of Reputation, her first album in three years, on November 10.

Others poked fun at speculation Swift may be pregnant by posting jokey memes on social media and referencing lyrics to her hit “Look What You Made Me Do.”

“The old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now. Why?” @ourswiftaylor joked, “’cause she’s pregnant.”

Though Swift is staying tight-lipped amid all the baby speculation from fans, a source told People in August that Taylor is “very happy” right now with boyfriend Joe Alwyn. They also added that she’s been spending a lot of time with him in the U.K. over the past few months.

The source alleged that Joe, who hails from London, “is very happy about spending time at home with Taylor” and claimed that the couple, who are thought to have started dating a year ago in October 2016, “seem to be on the same page.”

“Joe is getting to know Taylor’s parents and everyone likes him,” added the insider of how well things have been going for the couple. “He is very supportive of her work.”

