Ivanka Trump Leaving The White House? President Trump’s Daughter Reportedly Planning A Post-Washington Life

Ivanka Trump has been trying to make the best out of her deteriorating position in her father’s administration. After a rough start as a White House adviser, Ivanka is starting to transition to an advocacy role for President Donald Trump, something typically seen for members of the First Family. Is Ivanka already planning her post-Washington life?

According to Vanity Fair, Ivanka is no longer involved in the day-to-day decisions of her father and has been reinventing her role in Washington. Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, were very active in the Trump administration’s early days and would often attend meetings that fell outside of their scope as advisors. Now that John Kelly is the chief of staff, the two are hosting dinners, speaking to supporters, and meeting with Republican and Democratic lawmakers to help further Trump’s agenda, including his tax reform and child tax credits.

In addition to the politics, Ivanka and Kushner have been meeting with some of the country’s top executives to talk about job programs, private partnerships, and infrastructure. Rubbing elbows with these significant players in the business world should set the couple up for future success. Of course, their plan may have backfired depending on which programs survive the Trump administration and which ones die in Congress.

There’s also the idea that Ivanka Trump is playing a longer game. According to The Jerusalem Post, Ivanka’s mother, Ivana, is promoting her new memoir, Raising Trump, and admitted that her daughter could make a run for the White House in the distant future. Ivana believes her daughter has what it takes to become the first female Jewish President of the United States. Whether or not Ivanka has similar aspirations is yet to be seen.

Ivana Trump also stirred the feathers of out current First Lady Melania Trump, by calling herself the real “first lady.” In response, Melania released a statement criticizing Ivana for trying to make money off the family name. The statement explained how Melania loves Washington and is excited to make it a second home for her son, Barron. She also said that she plans on helping children in her role as First Lady instead of just selling books.

Ivanka Trump has not responded to the reports about her post-Washington life.

[Featured Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]