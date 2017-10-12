Chip And Joanna Gaines Are Leaving ‘Fixer Upper’ Over ‘Horrible Contracts’ Not Family And Faith [Report]

Chip and Joanna Gaines say they’re leaving Fixer Upper because they need to focus more on their family, but is there another reason behind their shocking exit? Insiders claim that the renovation couple actually ditched Fixer Upper over terrible contracts and hope to start a new show on a different network.

An inside source told Page Six that Chip and Joanna’s contracts are extremely restrictive and that HGTV’s parent company, Scripps, takes a large chunk of the couple’s profits, including money made from endorsements, products, books, and public appearances. With Discovery Communications on the verge of buying Scripps, Chip and Joanna are hoping to land a bigger deal with their new bosses.

The pair shocked the entertainment world when they announced Season 5 would be the last for Fixer Upper. The couple cited their busy schedules and the need for more family time as the reasons behind their decision. The source, however, claims that Chip and Joanna plan on using their exit to negotiate a new contract with Discovery. The only downside is that contract talks cannot begin until after the company has finalized the purchase of Scripps, which might not happen until later this year.

Even if the rumors aren’t true, there’s a strong chance that Discovery will go after Chip and Joanna and try to convince them to continue Fixer Upper. That said, an HGTV rep released a statement condemning the contract rumors, saying they had nothing to do with the couple’s decision to resign.

Today we got to take a walk down memory lane with the crew… remember this house?! This was the first home we shot for our #fixerupper pilot episode five years ago! My how time flies ???? A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Oct 10, 2017 at 3:01pm PDT

According to Hollywood Life, Joanna recently opened up about leaving Fixer Upper and admitted that they just needed a break from all the chaos. Chip and Joanna have filmed the series for five years while raising a family of four children: Drake, 12, Ella, 11, Duke, nine, and Emmie Kay, seven. They are also involved in several business ventures, including a home product line with Target, a retail store, a magazine, a new restaurant and their long-standing real estate company. Between the demands of the show and a growing family, the pair’s busy schedule got too much to handle.

Thank you all for watching, caring and cheering us on these past few years. We are overwhelmed by your support and your kindness. You have become a part of our story forever. Season 5 of Fixer Upper is scheduled to start airing in November and we really have saved the best for last! (To see the full announcement about our finale season, visit magnoliamarket.com/blog) A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Sep 26, 2017 at 3:07pm PDT

The final season of Fixer Upper premieres later this year.

