Carrie Underwood’s Husband Hints At Expanding Family Amid Pregnancy Speculation

Just days after Carrie Underwood had fans speculating that she could be pregnant with baby number two, her husband Mike Fisher appears to be hinting at expanding their family.

The former Nashville Predators captain spoke out about life after retirement during his return to Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena this week and appeared to hint that he and Carrie could be ready to have more kids after admitting that a big reason he decided it was time to leave the ice was to focus on his family.

Though Mike didn’t explicitly mention the swirling rumors Carrie could be pregnant, on-behalf of himself and his wife the athlete referred to “our family” while talking to press and made it clear that the Fisher family would be staying in the area for years to come – likely to raise more children.

“I love Nashville. I couldn’t see myself and our family anywhere else,” Mike confessed per NHL.com. “Our child [two-year-old Isaiah] was born here and we plan on being here a long time.”

He then confessed that spending more time being a Dad is a big reason why he decided it was time to end his career on the ice.

“Sometimes I think about missing the game, and then I look at [Isaiah],” Mike continued. “That’s really a big part of the reason, for sure, is being around and being in his life constantly.”

The hockey star also confessed that taking his son to school has been one of his favorite things he’s been able to do since retiring and said that there’s a number of other things he’s been able to do now he’s no longer working, but didn’t reveal exactly what.

“There’s lots of things I’ve been able to be a part of that I couldn’t do playing,” he said according to The Tennessean, calling life right now an “adjustment.”

Mike then hinted at expanding his family again by teasing that he was “just figure out what daily life’s going to be like” moving forward.

Got lost in a sweet corn maze today at #luckyladdfarms Fortunately, @mfisher1212 had a map and saved us (or, we cheated and cut through the corn to get to the parking lot). Also saw lots of cute animals and got some ???? for the porch! ???? A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Sep 27, 2017 at 5:43pm PDT

Both Carrie and Mike have shied away from explicitly addressing speculation Underwood may be pregnant with their second child, though the country superstar has noticeably shied away from posting snaps of herself on social media over the past few weeks.

Carrie last shared a photo of herself on September 28 which showed her and Mike from the shoulders up while visiting a local farm with their son.

But while Underwood refrained from posting any photos that showed off her middle, a fan who happened to run into the couple shared a full-length photo of the star and her husband posing together in a pumpkin patch which a number of fans claimed may have showed a possible baby bump under her striped tank top.

A number of fans took to Twitter to suggest the singer could be pregnant after seeing the snap.

“I honestly think Carrie Underwood is pregnant,” one fan wrote, while another bluntly asked the star, “Are you pregnant?”

Since then, Carrie’s shared a handful of photos and videos on Instagram but hasn’t posted any recent snaps of herself. She notably posted a throwback photo from a September appearance at the Grand Ole Opry on October 11 where she appeared to be covering her middle with her arm.

Her latest Opry appearance first sparked pregnancy speculation last month, just days after a photo showing the star filming for the upcoming 2017 CMA Awards whipped fans into a frenzy on social media.

Underwood spoke about expanding her family earlier this year where she confessed that she and Fisher were hoping for baby number two.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about a having another baby in April, she said that she and her husband were on “God’s good timing” to get pregnant again.

Carrie and Mike are staying tight-lipped about the pregnancy rumors for now, which means fans of the superstar will just have to keep waiting to see if the couple have an exciting announcement in the works.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT]