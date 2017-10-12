Will Ben Affleck’s Groping Scandal Create PR Nightmare For ‘Justice League’?

Ben Affleck has been the subject of mockery and criticism after allegations of groping emerged earlier this week. With all the controversies that the actor is currently facing, many are wondering how it will affect the big-budget superhero film, Justice League.

On Tuesday night, the 45-year-old award-winning actor has been accused of groping actress Hilarie Burton back in 2003. It all started when Affleck publicly condemned former colleague Harvey Weinstein for sexually harassing young female stars.

The Argo star took to social media and expressed his disgust and disappointment to Weinstein for abusing his power to sexually harass numerous Hollywood stars. However, much to everyone’s surprise, Burton commented on the post, claiming that she “didn’t forget” the time when Ben groped her.

Burton worked as an MTV VJ on TRL in the early 2000’s when the groping incident took place. The actor did not try to deny the accusations and even offered an apology to the actress.

“I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize.”

But the accusations did not stop there. Shortly after Ben’s apology, Annamarie Tendler chimed in, claiming that Affleck also groped her at the Golden Globes party in 2014.

Ben, who is set to play Batman for the second time, has been called “Buttman” following the allegations. The makeup artist demanded an apology but the actor has yet to comment on it.

With the seemingly endless accusations against Ben Affleck, some fans are worried about its possible effect in the highly-anticipated DC film, Justice League.

The upcoming film, which promotional costs reportedly reached $250 – $300 million, is now being feared to be in serious jeopardy after Ben’s scandal. However, many are convinced that the actor’s issues will not have much of an adverse effect on the film.

According to Comicbook, the franchise alone is enough of a milestone that the details of the actors and actresses involved in it are not going to matter that much. The entertainment outlet added that Justice Leagueis not just a Ben Affleck movie. Instead, the film is bringing in diversity for everyone to see.

From superheroes of color like Jason Momoa’s Aquaman and Ray Fisher’s Cyborg to female empowerment in Gal Gadot’s Wonder Women as well as the celebration of LGBTQ with Ezra Miller, fans are sure to have a lot to watch out for.

Justice League is slated to premiere on November 17.

