Dates And Details Revealed For 2017 Christmas Day Parade Taping At Walt Disney World And Disneyland

It is one of the most wonderful times of the year and a great time to be at the Disney Parks, but when is the Christmas Day Parade taping in 2017? As has become the norm, the dates for this year’s parade taping have been released in October, and it looks as if last year’s trend is going to continue. Some of the dates and details for this year’s taping at Walt Disney World and Disneyland have now been revealed to help you make your travel plans.

Once again, Disney is going to tape the Christmas Day Parade in early November which has them moving away from the early December dates yet again. As reported by WDW Magic, it looks as if last year’s format is going to be something that Disney found to be successful and will repeat in 2017.

Walt Disney World is going to have its taping dates Nov. 3-7, 2017, but there will be no parade action happening in Orlando.

That’s right, the parade is not going to run at all in Walt Disney World, but the musical performances and stage acts will take place there. It is not yet known which musical talents will appear or their exact schedule, but that info will become available in the coming weeks.

With the stage show performances taking place at the parks of Walt Disney World, that means Disneyland is getting the full parade again.

Yes, Disneyland will have the parade portion of the Christmas Day celebration taped in California, but those exact dates are not yet known. Once everything has been taped at both locations, Disney will edit everything together for its “live” run on Christmas Day.

As is always the case, Disney does not sell tickets for those wanting to watch the parade or musical performances as they are taped. The crowds are usually made up of Cast Members and their families, but guests are invited to watch the tapings as they can.

The Disney Christmas Day Parade is thought to run live on Dec. 25 every year, but it certainly is not. For 2017, it won’t be live once again but will be taped in the early part of November with action happening on both coasts. Walt Disney World will have the musical acts and stage performances taped for their dates while Disneyland will have the actual parade run in California. If you’re looking to be a part of the fun, stay tuned for more dates and details to come.

[Featured Image by Danny Cox]