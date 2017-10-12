‘The Little Couple’ Jen Arnold And Bill Klein Share Exciting News About Their Children

The Little Couple stars Jen Arnold and Bill Klein expressed their thoughts on leaving the TLC reality series should the show interfere with their children’s lives and their careers. While many fans were concerned the stars’ statements about a possible exit, Arnold and Klein recently shared an exciting news about their kids.

It looks like Jen Arnold and Bill Klein from the hit TLC reality show, The Little Couple, have recently experienced another milestone in their lives as parents to two children – Will and Zoey. In an interview with People, Jen and Bill said that they are going through an “exciting time” of their lives after all that they have experienced in the past.

Jen admitted that their six-year-old daughter, Zoey, had a hard time reaching out to them since she grew up in an orphanage.The Little Couple star shared that Zoey did not want to do anything with them, as she had little experience of being surrounded by people.

Their seven-year-old son, Will, on the other hand, experienced a lot of difficulties as well. Bill recounted that their son had to go through several surgeries in the past and suffered from hearing problems. Add this to the fact that Jen was diagnosed with stage 3 uterine cancer in 2013 wherein she miscarried, underwent hysterectomy and did intense chemotherapy.

Now, things seem to be turning around for the better for The Little Couple, especially for their kids. Bill shared that Will and Zoey are now discovering more about their passions and their verbal skills are getting better as well.

Many fans of The Little Couple were pleased to hear that Bill, Jen and their kids are finally getting to a good place in their lives. As seen on the latest episodes of the TLC reality show, the family decided to move to St. Petersburg, as Jen received an offer to work for John Hopkins.

Jen and Bill said that they are finally settling down to their new home and it looks like they will be spending a lot of years building precious memories with their children in Florida. With this new milestone in The Little Couple’s lives, many fans are hoping and crossing their fingers that Jen and Bill won’t quit the show anytime soon, as many are looking forward to seeing more of them and their kids on the series.

