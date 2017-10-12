‘Once Upon A Time’ Season 7: Emma Swan Reunites With Captain Hook, Henry In Episode 2

Once Upon a Time Season 7 premiered on Friday, October 6 without the Savior aka Emma Swan (Jennifer Morrison). She is not part of the show’s new chapter, although her son and husband have joined the new adventure. Her absence from Once Upon a Time Season 7 is set to be explained in Episode 2, titled “A Pirate’s Life,” which will see Jennifer Morrison returning for an emotional curtain call.

“A Pirate’s Life,” a Hook-centric episode, will see Emma making her final appearance on Once Upon a Time. In Episode 2, Henry (Andrew J. West) will call upon his Storybrooke family for help when he lands in trouble, according to the synopsis. And Emma is expected to answer Henry’s call for help, and she and other Storybrooke characters will set off on a mission to find Cinderella (Dania Ramirez).

Jared S. Gilmore, too, returns to reprise his role as young Henry in the episode. In a sneak peek released for Episode 2 of Once Upon a Time Season 7, he is seen having a sword fight with Hook (Colin O’Donoghue) on the Jolly Roger. Henry almost beats Hook, but because of Emma’s words of encouragement for him, he gets distracted, which gives his step-dad the opening to overpower him. The scene takes place years ago in Storybrooke. The sneak peek suggests that it is time for Henry to leave home. Emma seems upset about Henry’s imminent departure, and her husband assures her that it is not the ending and there is more to come.

Emma does not sound hopeful, as she is seen saying “But we don’t know for sure, What if I don’t get a second chance?”

It is not clear whether Emma’s character will be killed off or made to disappear into an abyss of Storybrooke. This week’s episode of Once Upon a Time Season 7 is likely to explain a lot of things related to Emma Swan, including what happened to her and Hook’s relationship.

Speaking of Episode 2, Colin O’Donoghue told Entertainment Weekly, “[The Hook-centric episode is] going to be a big surprise to a lot of people, a lot of what happens in the episode. You’ll see Emma and Hook, and it’ll address them.”

New loves, familiar faces, and exciting adventures! You won’t want to miss a new #OnceUponATime this Friday! pic.twitter.com/Oag3wDPqwl — Once Upon A Time (@OnceABC) October 12, 2017

Once Upon a Time Season 7’s premiere episode featured only four original characters, Henry, Regina (Lana Parrilla), Hook and Rumple (Robert Carlyle). Because of a new curse, the four characters had no recollection of their lives in Storybrooke; moreover, they failed to recognize each other when their paths crossed in the new location Hyperion Heights.

Regina is Roni, a bar owner, in Hyperion Heights, while Hook is a cop called Rogers. And Rumple is Weaver in the new alternate reality. It is being said that the characters will begin to remember about their magical past in the upcoming episodes. In Episode 2 promo, Rob can be seen asking Henry something while showing him the drawing of Emma in Lucy’s book.

Synopsis for “A Pirate’s Life.”

When Henry finds himself in trouble, he calls upon his Storybrooke family for help, and together they set off on a mission to find Cinderella. Along the way, Hook is confronted by an unexpected foe who threatens the group’s success. In Hyperion Heights, Jacinda searches for a way to see Lucy with some unwelcome assistance from Henry, while Victoria Belfrey enlists the help of Gold and Weaver to push Henry out of the neighborhood

Watch here the promo and sneak peek for Episode 2 of Once Upon a Time Season 7.

Once Upon a Time Season 7 Episode 2, “A Pirate’s Life,” airs on Friday, October 12, on ABC.

[Featured Image by Robin Marchant/Getty Images]