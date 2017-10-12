The final trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi has certainly led to more speculations about what would happen to Rey and Kylo Ren. The teaser suggested that the girl from Jakku and the estranged son of General Leia Organa might have similar fates that would change the future of the galaxy. Is there truly a connection between the two? Will the truth about Rey finally be revealed in Episode VIII?

Although the new Star Wars trailer opens with Supreme Leader Snoke addressing Kylo Ren being powerful and special, the scenes immediately move to Rey as she undergoes a vigorous training under Luke Skywalker. The Jedi master even states that he has already seen the “raw power” that Rey has displayed and admits that seeing it again has terrified him. Needless to say, people are beginning to believe that the two have a secret connection that could be explored in Star Wars 8.

There are speculations that Rey’s origin story will be a huge part of The Last Jedi. Although there are no scenes showing what life might have been like for the young girl before she ended up in Jakku, some believe that her training with Luke Skywalker will jag her memories. After all, Rey already saw some of it when she found Luke’s lightsaber in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. It is possible that her childhood will be revisited in Star Wars 8.

But is there any possibility that Rey will be working with Kylo Ren in Episode VIII? The trailer concludes with Luke Skywalker’s new prodigy seemingly asking for Kylo’s help. In response, the man who was once Ben Solo held out a hand to her. This could mean Star Wars 8 will show an unlikely alliance between Rey and Kylo.

It might seem obvious for fans that Rey will be teaming up with Kylo Ren, but some are skeptical about the two working together. It is possible that Kylo will betray the young girl and hand her off to Supreme Leader Snoke. Unfortunately, this could mean that Finn will need to save his friend one more time in Star Wars 8.

Find out if Rey’s backstory and connection to Kylo Ren will be explored when Star Wars: The Last Jedi premieres on December 15.

