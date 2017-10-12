Another shocking truth about Harvey Weinstein has been revealed. Apparently, he and the other Hollywood executives and producers did not only take advantage of the female actress and employees but also on young boys and men. This reminded the public of the Hollywood pedophilia case that came to light last year.

Former child actor, Corey Feldman mentioned the cases of Hollywood pedophilia in May last year. He said that his close friends Corey Haim was raped by a man during his teenage years. Haim was just 11 years old when that happened.

Feldman wanted to mention the names of the perpetrators, but he was unable to do that. He said that he would be the one in the legal problem if he mentioned the names that would possible sued him. His fear showed that the people involved were big names in the Hollywood. Furthermore, the media immediately stopped to report the case.

Only after New York Times made an in-depth report on Weinstein sexual abuse case last week, another shocking truth was revealed Wednesday, Oct. 10. Former NFL player and movie star Terry Crews tweeted about his own experience with Harvey Weinstein. He said that the whole thing about the former top Hollywood producer gave him a PSTD, because it also happened to him.

This whole thing with Harvey Weinstein is giving me PTSD. Why? Because this kind of thing happened to ME. (1/Cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

In an interview with Daily Mail, Crews said that a “high-level Hollywood executive” molested him in front of his wife. The incident happened during a Hollywood event last year. The 49-year-old actor was attending the event when the executive groped his crotch and grinned. This happened in front of his wife, Rebecca King-Crews who was shocked at what happened.

However, Crews said that he was unable to respond promptly. As a 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds man, Crews was more than able to fight back his assailant, but he was afraid if he had responded in a physical way, he would end up in jail.

“I was going to kick his ass right then, ‘but I thought twice about how the whole thing would appear. So we left.”

In the wake of the sexual abuse involving Harvey Weinstein, more disturbing cases of Hollywood pedophilia and sexual abuse slowly emerge. Most of the victims were very traumatized, like Corey Haim, who became a drug addict for years. As a result, he was unable to perform as an adult actor until he died in 2010 at the age of 38.

There might be more cases of sexual assault and Hollywood pedophilia to come out, but most of them will be buried deep. The media power in the hand of the Hollywood big names is able to make the victims stay mum about what happened to them.

[Featured Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]