Oscar Exit Eminent For Harvey Weinstein? Academy To Hold Emergency Meeting ‘To Discuss The Allegations’

Is an Oscar exit happening for shamed film producer Harvey Weinstein? It seems likely as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Board of Governors are scheduled to attend an emergency meeting over the weekend to talk about “any actions warranted” for the case.

One mountain after the other is coming down on the embattled Miramax co-founder as the Academy, the organization responsible for the widely-popular Oscar Awards, will soon meet to determine his fate as a member of the award-giving body per a statement reported by Deadline.

Calling the allegations against Harvey Weinstein “repugnant, abhorrent, and antithetical to the high standards of the Academy and the creative community it represents” on Wednesday, the Academy announced that they will be conducting an emergency Board of Governors meeting on October 14, Sunday.

Based on the organization’s statement, they the members of the board will discuss “the allegations against Weinstein and any actions warranted by the Academy,” which may include the possibility of his Oscar exit.

According to Variety, Harvey Weinstein have already been suspended by the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) on Wednesday “indefinitely,” condemning the sexual harassment accusations on the mogul.

“We hope this announcement sends a clear message that such behavior has absolutely no place in our industry. BAFTA will continue to work with the film, games and television industries to improve access to rewarding and fulfilling careers in safe, professional working environments,” BAFTA said in a statement.

"BAFTA has informed Harvey Weinstein that his membership has been suspended, effective immediately" https://t.co/IlYHiI8L4B — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 11, 2017

Meanwhile, the disgraced mogul expressed his sadness at how Hollywood appears to be shunning him after the New York Times published an article revealing how he reportedly dodged 30 years-worth of sexual harassment complaints by paying off his victims, including famed actresses. However, news about his Oscar exit hasn’t reached him at the time.

Speaking to Page Six TV, the 65-year-old shamed mogul said he is “profoundly devastated” by the loss of good friends in Hollywood, most especially his family after his wife, Georgina Chapman announced that she is leaving him amid the scandal.

Based on a previous report from the Inquisitr, Harvey Weinstein’s sexual harassment scandal cost him his biggest supporters, including women’s rights high-powered lawyer Lisa Bloom and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

It has also been previously discussed that the disgraced film producer might be headed towards a Hollywood exit.

Now, it seems like an Oscar exit for Weinstein might be possible. The mogul received a number of Oscar awards, including the 1998 Best Picture Oscar for producing Shakespeare In Love, and was instrumental in the success of Miramax and The Weinstein Co.’s Oscar awards for Best Picture for movies such as The King’s Speech, The English Patient, and The Artist. He was also nominated for the 2002 movie Gangs of New York.

However, Deadline revealed that should the Academy decide to strip Weinstein of his membership due to the scandal, it would be the very first case as it is “largely unprecedented.”

Do you believe Harvey Weinstein is headed for an Oscar exit? Sound off in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]