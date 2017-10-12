NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Trade Brook Lopez Before February Deadline

Brook Lopez is considered one of the Los Angeles Lakers’ biggest acquisitions this offseason. However, the 29-year-old center may not finish the 2017-18 NBA season wearing the purple and gold. According to the latest NBA rumors, the Lakers could move Lopez before the February trade deadline.

Before the 2017 NBA draft, the Lakers engaged in a blockbuster trade with the Brooklyn Nets. The deal sent Brook Lopez and draft rights to Kyle Kuzma to Los Angeles in exchange for D’Angelo Russell and Timofey Mozgov. So far, Lopez and Kuzma have been impressive in the preseason, proving that the Lakers made the right decision to make the trade.

Lopez, a nine-year NBA veteran, is expected to play a big role for the Lakers this season, especially in floor spacing and in protecting the rim. He’s definitely the center the Lakers have looking for since they lost Pau Gasol and Shaquille O’Neal. However, Lopez could only be a one-year rental for the Lakers.

Brook Lopez is entering the final year of his contract and set to become an unrestricted free agent next summer. Lopez is currently in his prime and very unlikely to stay with a team who’s still in a rebuilding phase. The Lakers should consider trading him than lose him in the free agency without getting anything in return.

According to James Blancarte of Basketball Insiders, the Lakers could use Brook Lopez to acquire more assets that could help them speed up the rebuilding process.

“Lopez’s contributions on both ends of the court will be invaluable for a team looking for veteran leadership and reliable contributions. His contract is also expiring, which makes him a valuable trade piece as well,” Blancarte said.

Brook Lopez will undeniably be a great addition to a team who is dreaming of contending for the title this season. In the past months, Cleveland Cavaliers emerged as the top trade destination for Lopez. To make a deal, the Cavaliers could send a package centered on the Brooklyn Nets’ 2018 first-round pick to Los Angeles.

The Lakers will surely not think twice before making the deal since the Nets’ pick is expected to be a top-3 pick. This will enable them to acquire another talented player who could help them speed up the rebuilding process. Trading Lopez will also help the Lakers create enough cap space to pursue big names in the 2018 free agency.

