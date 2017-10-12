Right after it was reported that Tom Cruise is not reckless about his personal life, a new report allegedly suggested his inclination towards marrying for the fourth time. According to a recent allegation, just after Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx’s romantic pictures surfaced online, Tom Cruise’s started to show extra affection towards his Mission: Impossible 6 movie co-star Vanessa Kirby, who is 26 years younger than him.

The news that Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are in a serious relationship came as a surprise to Tom Cruise, who was recovering from a broken ankle. As earlier reported by the Inquisitr, there were alleged reports that after spending so many years in solitude, the Vanilla Sky movie star reportedly wanted a romantic life just like Katie and Jamie.

A new report allegedly states that after divorcing the Dawson’s Creek’s actress five years ago, Tom has apparently found the new girl.

According to In Touch, Tom is reportedly crazy about his Mission: Impossible 6 co-star Vanessa Kirby and is ready to ask her to marry him.

According to an alleged insider, after admiring her work on The Crown, the Top Gun movie star was smitten and reportedly convinced all the other producers of the sixth installment of Mission Impossible movie series that 29-year-old Vanessa Kirby is perfect for a crucial role.

“Tom flipped for her work and told the other Mission: Impossible producers that he had to have Vanessa for a crucial role for the franchise’s sixth installment. They had instant chemistry, and of course, she got the role.”

The allegation from the unauthorized source further stated that Suri Cruise’s father wishes to make Vanessa “the next Mrs. Tom Cruise.”

The unverified insider went on to suggest that Tom is actually not going all gaga for Vanessa just like he did with Katie when he jumped on a couch in front of Oprah Winfrey but is reportedly very impressed with her and thinks that she can be a perfect partner for him.

“He’s blown her away with his endless charm and energy. He thinks she’s perfect to be his next wife.”

As of now, the above allegations are not yet confirmed by Tom Cruise or his trusted sources. So, it is safe to say that Katie Holmes’ ex-husband is currently not planning to marry Vanessa Kirby or any other woman and is currently focusing on Mission: Impossible 6, which is scheduled to release on July 27, 2018. Fans of the world-famous actor are advised to understand that until an official statement is released from Cruise’s representatives, the above claims should be considered as rumors and nothing else.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images and Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]