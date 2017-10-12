Rachel Lindsay Talks About How Negative Comments On Social Media Affect Her Relationship

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo fell in love on The Bachelorette and have been together ever since. This week, Bryan and Rachel spoke to Dean Unglert on his new podcast and revealed a lot about their relationship, including how the negative comments from the media affect their relationship. Refinery 29 shared what Bryan and Rachel had to say to Dean.

Dean Unglert actually brought up the fact that they get a lot of negative comments from people on social media. Some fans don’t think that Rachel picked the right guy in the end. Rachel explained that at the start it was really difficult for them. Rachel isn’t used to being in such a public relationship.

A lot of people expected her to pick Peter Kraus in the end, but he wasn’t ready to propose and she felt like Bryan was the one. Now, Peter Kraus is admitting that he received death threats over the fact that he wouldn’t tell Rachel he loved her. People get really invested in these relationships on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

Rachel Lindsay did say that they feel like if they can get through this, then they can get through anything. It was really hard for them. Bryan actually feels like one of the best things to do is stay off social media so that they don’t see all of the negative things people are saying about them. Obviously, some people aren’t going to like them and there is nothing they can do about it.

Right now, Bryan and Rachel are living together in Dallas. He moved there to be with her and they are even talking about making a big move to Los Angeles to be together there. Things are obviously serious between this couple, but if they are planning a wedding, they haven’t shared the details just yet.

Always do your part ???????? my good friend @Mattleut helps provide education opportunities for those in Rwanda! If you'd like to be a part of this amazing organization head over to the link in my bio ???? #dogood #bethechange #wearelimitless #payitforward A post shared by Rachel Lindsay (@therachlindsay) on Oct 10, 2017 at 10:13am PDT

Are you surprised to hear that Rachel Lindsay had a hard time dealing with the public backlash? Do you think that Rachel and Bryan will end up married? Sound off in the comments below, and don’t miss watching Arie Luyendyk Jr. as The Bachelor starting in January on ABC. Arie has already started his journey to try to find love.

