Lea Michele’s Nude Photos On Instagram: ‘Bed Series’ Gets Racier, Sexier Than Ever

Lea Michele’s nude photos on Instagram that she dubbed as the “Bed Series” has become racier and sexier as days pass, proving what the former Glee star revealed previously: it might turn into something bigger.

Known at birth as Lea Michele Sarfati, the 31-year-old American actress has made the headlines yet again after she shared a topless photo of herself on her Instagram page as part of her ever-growing “Bed Series” photo collection.

For those who have not been following her updates on social media, Michele’s topless pics are the newest additions to her collection of pictures of herself in bed that actually started off simple. In fact, she revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in March that it was a “lamer version” of Mario Testino’s “Towel Series.”

“Mario Testino has the towel series, so he has celebrities take pictures in towels, and so I did my sort of lamer version, the ‘bed series.’ I’m traveling all the time and being in different beds,” she said at the time as quoted by InStyle before revealing how it transformed into a collection of Lea Michele’s nude photos.

“It started sort of simple and then it became more and more naked and more and more calls to my dad having to explain to him what he might see.”

This time, the Scream Queens actress decided to pose in a way that would highlight how she felt about her current relationship with Zandy Reich as she labels two out of three pictures with “Boyfriend Jeans.”

In one of the pictures, the 31-year-old Glee alum is sitting on the bed wearing “boyfriend jeans” while covering her bare chest with her hands.

Bed Series // Boyfriend Jeans A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Oct 11, 2017 at 10:12am PDT

Captioned with the same words, another shows her trying to button up the denim trousers while her hair is flowing down her chest, barely covering her breasts.

Bed Series // Boyfriend Jeans A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Oct 11, 2017 at 10:10am PDT

Another one was captioned with the word “happy” where Lea hugs a pillow to cover her breasts while wearing a black underwear as she jumps on the bed.

Bed Series // Happy A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Oct 11, 2017 at 9:09am PDT

While Lea Michele’s nude photos were not directly dedicated to Reich, it appeared as though it was inspired by her relationship with him based on the captions alone. On top of that, the actress also teased that the Bed Series is set to develop into something bigger, as she previously told Entertainment Tonight.

“We’re actually going to take the bed series to the next level,” she said of her photographs that are typically taken by a close friend of the actress.

“We’re going to do a real fun shoot coming up soon. So, we’re going to hire a professional photographer.”

Either way, it seems like Lea Michele’s nude photos—whether taken by a professional or not—is receiving a lot of love from her fans, especially those who follow her on the photo and video-sharing social media platform.

[Featured Image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for The Grove]