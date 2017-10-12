Kim Kardashian Jealous Over Kylie Jenner’s Sexy Pregnant Body, Recalls Being Fat Shamed While Expecting

Kim Kardashian is filled with jealousy over how stunning Kylie Jenner looks with her growing baby bump, it has been alleged.

The mother-of-two, who is expecting her third child through the help of a surrogate in January, is beyond envious that her sister is having such a tremendous time and already being five months into the pregnancy.

Kim Kardashian often recalls how horrible it was for her to be dealing with swollen feet, not fitting into her favorite outfits and being slammed by internet trolls who had branded her as a whale.

It was one of the most difficult times for Kim, who had also dealt with some pregnancy complications with both North and Saint West — it was as if she just wasn’t meant to enjoy the experience of carrying her own child.

So to now be seeing Kylie flourishing and looking effortlessly beautiful as she pushes through her fifth month of pregnancy, Kim Kardashian can’t help but feel jealous because she never had that sort of experience when she was expecting.

Hollywood Life notes that the 36-year-old is happy for Jenner, and there’s no sort of bad feelings toward her sibling, but every time she sees Kylie smiling, laughing, and handling the process so elegantly, she becomes envious.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Oct 9, 2017 at 5:39pm PDT

And it doesn’t help that Kim Kardashian was forced to use a surrogate to have another child because doctors had already informed her that having another baby the natural way could be deemed as dangerous for the fetus and the reality star herself.

It’s supposedly being sensed by family members that Kim Kardashian is having a hard time coming to terms with the fact that she might have been the only one in the Kardashian household who has experienced the worst pregnancies, so nobody wants to rub it in her face that they’re having the time of their lives.

YEEZY A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Oct 11, 2017 at 2:39pm PDT

As for Kylie, sources say she’s looking forward to giving birth in February.

Kim Kardashian, on the other hand, continues to remain in close contact with her surrogate, who the TV personality moved closer to her home to monitor the pregnancy at all times.

[Featured Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images]