Melania Trump Allegedly Demands An Apology From Ivana Over Jealousy Remarks, Donald To Intervene?

Melania Trump still feels a certain kind of way about Ivana, who recently sat down with GMA for an intimate interview, where she mocked Donald’s wife on numerous occasions.

The jabs Ivana took in the midst of promoting her new book seemed rather subtle and lighthearted, saying that though she has the phone number to the White House, she would never use it because she doesn’t want to cause any sort of jealousy with Melania Trump.

Ivana finishes her sentence by saying that she’s “basically Trump’s first wife,” a comment which quickly began to trend on social media, with people finding the remark rather hilarious to watch on live television.

Radar Online claims that even though it’s been days since the interview aired, and while the mother-of-one has already given a statement to Ivana’s absurd comments, Melania Trump is still fuming about what was said.

Now that Donald’s ex-wife is on her a promotional tour, where she will be partaking in endless interviews, there’s a chance another diss will be made and it’ll surely be aimed at Melania.

The First Lady has reportedly urged her husband to demand an apology from Ivana — and it should be public, because it’s currently being perceived as if Trump is condoning his ex-wife’s behavior, at least according to Melania.

Welcomed spouses of Senior Military Leaders to the @Whitehouse last night. Thank you for your service! ???????? A post shared by First Lady Melania Trump (@flotus) on Oct 6, 2017 at 5:22am PDT

She knows her husband is busy with his duties, but she will not stand to be disrespected by an ex-wife.

“She was on the phone screaming at Donald and demanding an apology from her,” a source tells the celebrity news site, making it known that Melania Trump is far from impressed by the jokes that were made about her in Ivana’s interview.

It’s a given fact that the two women do not like each other, and what might have triggered such a feisty response from Melania might have been Ivana mentioning that she has a direct phone number to reach Trump at the White House whenever she likes.

Enjoyed hosting Sophie Trudeau at the @WhiteHouse today. Thank you neighbors to our north, for the visit. A post shared by First Lady Melania Trump (@flotus) on Oct 11, 2017 at 3:07pm PDT

And to insinuate that there’s jealousy on Melania’s side is absurd, the First Lady insinuates in an official press release from the White House earlier this week.

Do you think Melania Trump envies Ivana in any sort of way?

[Featured Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]