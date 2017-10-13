Scientology: Leah Remini Reveals What Tom Cruise’s Religion Thinks Of Homosexuality

Leah Remini was a former loyalist, defender, and promoter of Scientology, but she is now trying to put an end to the controversial church after shockingly leaving the organization in 2013. Her critical docuseries Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath has exposed the ugly side of the cult-like religion, despite its tempting promises. The King of Queens actress put everything on the line and addressed everything from celebrity treatments, to how Scientology perceive homosexuality.

Leah Remini and partner, Mike Rinder, a former senior executive of the Church of Scientology International (CSI) and the Sea Organization, which is based in the United States, were joined by a former Celebrity Centre recruiter Karen Schless Pressley and one of the church’s most high-profile ex-members, Paul Haggis, to discuss the truth about Scientology. All four had dedicated their lives to the cult-like religion, but eventually realized that it is nothing but an abusive organization that led them to leave and speak against the church that they had believed in for decades.

They gathered in a sit-down to reveal what they have learned from the controversial church, in an effort to educate people about Scientology to help them avoid falling to its false promises. Leah Remini, Mike Rinder, Karen Schless Pressley, and Paul Haggis all shared their experiences of being members of Scientology and repeatedly noted that it is a dangerous place, saying that members are being abused and families are being torn apart.

After discussing certain topics, they then reached one of the most intriguing issues in the beliefs of Scientology — homosexuality. Although Scientology has always tried to convey that it is open for everyone, Mike Rinder revealed that it is just a front to make it appear that the organization supports equality.

The truth of the matter is that Scientology views homosexuality as an “aberration.” In fact, homosexuality is ranked as a dangerous level on the “tone scale.” Leah Remini then added that Scientology promised that it can erase the “gayness” when a homosexual member reaches a higher rank.

Despite this fact, Scientology denied that it is homophobic. The controversial church is also challenging the credibility of Leah Remini, Mike Rinder, and their guests on the Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath series.

We return tonight with a new episode and a new time! 10pm on @aetv #ScientologyTheAftermath #LongestHashTagEver A post shared by Leah Remini (@leahremini) on Oct 10, 2017 at 6:16am PDT

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]