Miley Cyrus Pregnancy Plans: Liam Hemsworth Refusing Until Marriage, Could Potentially Split?

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are butting heads over their future together because the singer reportedly wants to start a family.

It’s said that Miley has been talking about the idea of getting pregnant for quite some time now, and while she feels she’s more than ready to take on the responsibility of becoming a mother, Liam is hesitating.

According to In Touch, the only reason why Hemsworth wouldn’t want to have a child yet is simply that they haven’t gotten married yet.

The actor supposedly thinks highly of being married before having children, and while it’s something he could definitely see himself doing with Miley Cyrus, the “Bangerz” hitmaker has been shying away from becoming a wife.

It’s almost as if the two are on completely different pages, a source notes. Miley Cyrus wants kids but isn’t ready for marriage while Hemsworth won’t start a family with her until she has officially tied the knot with him.

An insider adds by saying that arguments are often erupting in the home Miley Cyrus shares with her beau, to the point where it’s beginning to bother beyond belief.

Miley can’t reason why Liam wants to marry before children, especially when they’ve already been together for such a long time. With that said, if they’ve already been so close for so long, marriage shouldn’t change anything.

Date night w @liamhemsworth ???????????? #thorragnarok @chrishemsworth A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Oct 11, 2017 at 1:35pm PDT

What’s Miley Cyrus afraid of?

Close friends believe that this feud that has been going on between the two could potentially be the reason why they’ll call off their engagement and go their own ways.

It’s been a constant thing, and since the argument isn’t about something relatively small, it sure seems like Miley Cyrus will be single before the year’s end, it’s being alleged.

Seeing that she knows she doesn’t want to get married but plans on having children and Liam sees things differently, she wouldn’t want to entertain a relationship that isn’t going forward — or at least according to how she would like it to go.

Sisters . All 3 of us . ???????????????????? A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Oct 7, 2017 at 12:41pm PDT

Miley Cyrus and Liam have shared an on-again, off-again romance since 2011, but it seems like they’ll part ways for good if they don’t come to a resolution soon enough.

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]