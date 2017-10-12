Kevin Hart Slams Haters As Wife Eniko Parrish Overlooks Cheating Affair Amid Pregnancy

Kevin Hart has praised his wife, Eniko Parrish, for her strength and positivity throughout the cheating scandal that surfaced last month.

According to sources, several women had approached Kevin, telling him that they were threatening on leaking video footage of him performing sexual intercourse on them.

It’s believed that the women wanted close to $10 million to keep the videos private, but before the footage could even be sold or leaked, Kevin Hart took it upon himself to publicly tell his fans that he had “messed up.”

Many believed that Kevin’s wife would leave the father of two, considering that outlets had claimed there were several women Hart had allegedly bedded over the summer while Eniko was already pregnant.

It’s now being said, however, that Parrish is sticking by her husband’s side, adding that she has forgiven his actions.

It’s a work in progress, but the twosome is definitely heading in the right direction ahead of their baby’s birth.

This week, Kevin Hart took to his Instagram page to praise his woman, letting it be known that Parrish is one of the strongest women he knows, though it’s unclear whether he’s referring to the cheating scandal itself.

The actor went on to say that he’s blessed to have a woman like Eniko before going on to slam his critics and haters, stressing that his Instagram will never be private, nor will he ever delete or block people from writing what they want.

“I’m not a b****,” Kevin Hart declares in his Instagram caption, Hollywood Life reports, above the photo that shows Parrish smiling as she shows off her growing baby bump.

It’s believed that the couple plan on taking a much-needed break later on this year, as Kevin Hart’s shooting days begin to wrap up and the birth of their first child together nears.

Night Shoots on the Set of my new movie "Night School"…..This one is really shaping up to be something special. #NightSchool #HartBeatProductions #comedicrockstarshit #DopePic A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Oct 10, 2017 at 9:39pm PDT

Though Eniko has forgiven Kevin, she is still keeping tabs on him and has already told him that if such an incident was to occur again in the future, she will definitely leave him.

Hart knows where he stands with his wife and won’t dare to cross those boundaries again. At least so he claims.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]