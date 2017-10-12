‘General Hospital’ Bids Goodbye To Kristina Corinthos, Parker Forsythe, And Many ‘GH’ Fans Are Happy About It

Latest reports reveal two stars will leave General Hospital soon. Reports reveal the storyline for Parker Forsythe and Kristina Corinthos will soon be over. After initial reports revealing that the Kristina and Parker will leave Port Charles soon, many General Hospital fans were glad about the news for different reasons.

Ashley Jones and Lexi Ainsworth are playing controversial roles in General Hospital. However, it seems like Kristina and Parker will soon be out of the picture. Spoilers for the upcoming episodes of General Hospital tease these two will leave together even if Kristina’s parents are against it. Reports suggest they will leave Port Charles soon, and it would be the end of their story.

In a previous episode of General Hospital, Parker was fired from her job, and she decided to make a big decision –leave for Oregon. Kristina also announced her plans to go with Parker who did not hesitate.

Leaving town could put some characters out of the picture, but the door is always open for the return of their characters. In the world of soap opera, characters always have a tendency to return home, some dead people were even revived to tell a story.

Playing the role of lesbian lovers is controversial but this is not the only reason fans are not too fond of their pairing. In fact, many expressed how relieved they felt after reading the news of Kristina and Parker’s exit from General Hospital.

Most fans of ABC’s soap opera had nothing against the relationship between the two women, but they were not impressed with the storyline involving Kristina and Parker. Some suggest the two had no chemistry at all and the story was not interesting.

With so much going on in General Hospital at the moment, there would be exciting scenes even if Kristina and Parker left the picture. The introduction of Patient 6 whom Ava (Maura West) met in a clinic in Russia will continue to stir intrigue and curiosity. There will be a lot of drama involving two men who are claiming to be Jason Morgan. The big reveal will happen in the upcoming months, and it will be exciting to see more twists in General Hospital.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]