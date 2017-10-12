Kylie Jenner Pregnant: ‘Life Of Kylie’ Star Suffers From Severe Anxiety After Pregnancy News Broke?

Kylie Jenner’s confidence is something that her followers try to imitate. The Life Of Kylie star appears to be living everyone’s fantasy being rich, famous, and sure of herself. However, The Kylie Lip Kit mogul has previously opened up about her longtime struggle with anxiety. Is she severely suffering from it now that she’s allegedly pregnant with Travis Scott’s baby?

Unlike her famous sisters, the 20-year-old reality star-turned-entrepreneur has always noted in the Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Life Of Kylie series that she is not born to be popular. Kylie Jenner has never really adjusted well with her family’s fame and living a life in the public eye is still very overwhelming for her.

If Kylie Jenner will have it her way, she would rather live on a farm with horses and chickens. Unfortunately for the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, she has to deal with the Hollywood life especially now that she has expanded her brand and started her very own business empire.

With her success, Kylie Jenner should have gotten used to all the dramas by now but she isn’t. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star still mentions her anxiety attacks in recent episodes of KUWTK and Life of Kylie.

Since Kylie Jenner is still dealing with her anxiety issues, many are wondering if it has gotten out of hand after her alleged pregnancy news broke. In fact, multiple reports revealed that the Kylie Lip Kit mogul has been hiding in an effort to avoid being snapped with a growing belly.

Not only is Kylie Jenner trying to handle her everyday stress with business obligations, but the young star also has to deal with all the whispers and speculations regarding her alleged pregnancy.

Kylie Jenner has not opened up if she is indeed suffering from severe anxiety after the shocking pregnancy news broke. However, the reality star and Travis Scott have never really addressed anything about the baby rumors, so all the talks about her being pregnant remain as speculations for now.

