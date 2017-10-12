‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Kristen, Dr. Rolf Resurrect Will Horton, EJ And Stefano DiMera? The Creepy Twist

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease the return of many characters during fall 2017. Moving into the beginning of 2018, there will also be the introduction of actors whose roles have not been announced. There is speculation that there will be a mystery that will last for the next several months. Is Kristen (Eileen Davidson) working with Dr. Rolf (William Utay) to bring back the dead? With Joseph Mascolo deceased and James Scott not interested in returning, how will this happen? There is a wild theory with a creepy twist in this storyline.

The Will Horton (Chandler Massey) mystery will lead to Memphis, Jason47’s Days Website posted on Facebook. The character was murdered two years ago. However, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) claims his father, Clyde Weston, (James Read) told him Will is alive. This will jumpstart the most outrageous, wildest, and creepiest storylines in soap opera history. With head writer Ron Carlivati in charge, expect the unexpected.

Dr. Rolf has played with resurrection before. At one point, he died and then mysteriously turned back up alive. When Stefano DiMera questioned him about it, Dr. Rolf simply said the death didn’t stick. With the character returning this month, there is speculation that it could be tied to Will Horton.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers confirm that Kristen DiMera will appear in November. It would be just like her character to try to bring back members of her family. When EJ DiMera died, she injected a green substance in his body. Nobody knows what it was and it hasn’t been mentioned since it happened. However, fans are positive that this will tie into the resurrection storyline. While they are resurrecting the dead, why not try to bring back Stefano?

The only problem is that James Scott does not want to come back to DOOL. This means the role would have to be given to someone else, like Tyler Christopher. Even though he will not be appearing until 2018, Celeb Dirty Laundry teased that he could be playing a DiMera.

As for Stefano, Joseph Mascolo passed away. Fans have made it clear they do not want that role to be recast. There is also the confusion over if Stefano is dead or not. Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) thought she killed him. Then, there was evidence that he was alive and in Prague, although his face was never seen. If he is part of the resurrection storyline, then Stefano must have died following the Prague incident.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers suggest that Kristen DiMera and Dr. Rolf have been trying to get the resurrection recipe just right. Unfortunately, bodies tend to decompose. This is where the green substance comes in. It was a formula that somehow preserved the brain after death. However, it had no effect on the physical body. With Will Horton, they lucked out by getting the body right away. However, EJ and Stefano can’t be resurrected in their own bodies.

In a wild theory that is circulating the web, one fan mentioned that they might get new bodies. This would be an easy way to explain new faces for familiar characters. The memories and personality are all stored in the brain. Are we talking about brains being implanted in random bodies? It is crazy, but a really fun thought to entertain. Anything is possible in the soap opera universe. This would explain the video that was leaked in May. One man was telling some Salemites about Dr. Rolf bringing back Stefano from the dead. This man believed he was Elvis Presley. Perhaps he was a test subject?

Taking this a step further, is it part of the scandalous secrets and bombshells that Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) and Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) will be announcing? Just how long has Dr. Rolf been resurrecting bodies and how many dead people will be running around Salem?

What do you think of this over-the-top theory? Is it all tied in together and will it be a storyline that will last until spring 2018? Keep watching Days Of Our Lives to find out how this all plays out.

[Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NATAS]