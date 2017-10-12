Who Got Voted Off ‘Survivor’ Season 35 Tonight? Week 3 Results

One castaway on Survivor Season 35 did not give up during the immunity challenge on Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers tonight. However, that cost his tribe a win and forced them to go to tribal council again, but who got voted off Survivor Season 35 tonight? Find out the Week 3 results below in our Survivor Season 35 spoilers.

Last week on Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers, viewers saw one of the castaways find a hidden immunity idol. He had to share the news with another castaway, as he needed help finding the idol. We also saw the Healers Tribe lose the immunity challenge, so they headed to tribal council. This one was a battle between voting out Simone or Patrick. Patrick won out, as they wanted to keep the strength despite him being annoying. That meant Simone was eliminated.

Things kicked off with a look at the tribes. On the Heroes Tribe, Chrissy and Ben felt like they were leading the tribe. It is never good to be so confident on Survivor. For the Healers Tribe, Cole was starting to fall for Jessica. He felt so comfortable around her that he went and told her that Joe found an idol. Jessica was elated, but telling that secret could come back and bite him in the butt. On the Hustlers Tribe, Patrick was still rubbing everyone the wrong way, but Ali was trying to keep him around.

One castaway’s romantic feelings for another tribe-mate may cause them to spill secrets on Wednesday's #Survivor. #FirstLook pic.twitter.com/B9nkiSOyd8 — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) October 9, 2017

For the immunity challenge on Survivor Season 35, the tribes had to go through a series of obstacles. After that, they threw sandbags to knock blocks off a ledge. Once all the blocks were down, they had to then stack the blocks on top of each other. First two tribes done would win immunity and the third place tribe headed to tribal council. The Heroes and Healers Tribe won, so the Hustlers Tribe was headed back to tribal council again.

Heading into tribal council, it was either Patrick or Lauren being voted off. Jeff Probst wanted them to talk it out during tribal. The castaways talked about their vote being made to bring the chemistry back to the tribe. The vote took place and it was definitely a blindside for one of them, as Patrick was voted off, even though he thought he was safe.

“Finally Simone is showing her worth in some capacity.” – Ryan #Survivor pic.twitter.com/BKOX3obXOV — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) October 12, 2017

What do you think of the results on Survivor Season 35 tonight?

