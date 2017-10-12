Beyonce: Blue Ivy Not Being Her Biological Daughter Rumor Still Has Her Annoyed, Claims Source

Beyonce is still annoyed with rumors claiming that the singer isn’t Blue Ivy’s biological mother.

The “Formation” superstar, who announced her pregnancy with Blue at the 2011 VMAs, hasn’t had a break from speculation that she didn’t carry the baby after her stomach allegedly deflated during an interview that very same year.

The rumors have never really gone away, and it goes without saying that Beyonce is still bothered by the idea that people still don’t believe she’s Blue Ivy’s biological mother, according to Naughty Gossip.

It’s believed that Beyonce encouraged her mother, Tina Lawson, to post a throwback photo of her as a child to show the world just how much Blue resembles Beyonce, in the hopes that the speculation will finally die out.

Beyonce wouldn’t post a photo as such of herself on social media because she supposedly wouldn’t want to give people the impression that she’s bothered by the biological mother fiasco, so doing it through her mother’s social handles seems more appropriate.

The photo, posted by Lawson earlier this week, sees a young Beyonce getting her braids done by a family friend, with the caption, “If Beyonce don’t look like Blue on this photo!!! Getting her braids done by Toni.”

The outlet seems to insinuate that the comment left by Tina strongly gave the impression that even the mother of two has wanted to settle the rumors once and for all.

Within minutes, the photo was filled with comments from fans praising Lawson and Beyonce, noting that the resemblance between mother and daughter is definitely there to be seen — they are the spitting image of one another.

From what’s been gathered, it looks as if the picture has somewhat helped the conspiracy that Beyonce had a surrogate carry her first child.

In the midst of trying to overcome the rumors, which Beyonce has branded as bogus, the singer is said to be working on new music for the forthcoming year.

She’s hoping to get back on the road by the summer and have an album out just before then. Taking a break to focus on motherhood has been great, but she still misses performing on stage, a source adds.

