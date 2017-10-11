‘The Voice’ 2017 Spoilers: Voice Battles — Meet the Season 13 Teams

Viewers saw the end of the blind auditions on The Voice 2017 last night on NBC, as the coaches on The Voice Season 13 put the final touches on their teams. With the end of the blind auditions, that means we are now moving into the battle rounds on The Voice 2017. Which artists moved on to the next round? Check out The Voice Season 13 teams below.

The big story of the season so far, besides the lower ratings and Jennifer Hudson annoying a lot of fans out there, is Miley Cyrus and her team. For the first time in The Voice history, Miley completed her team after the Voice Blinds and had a team filled with all women. It is girl power for Team Miley this season, as all 12 of her singers are females.

It is crazy to think that no other coach has ever had one gender only on their team, but it has never happened. Most of the coaches have liked to see variety on their teams, so it makes sense.

Not Miley Cyrus and not on The Voice Season 13. For this new season, the 12 singers on Team Miley are Megan Rose, Ilianna Viramontes, Moriah Formica, Sophia Bollman, Brooke Simpson, Shilo Gold, Katrina Rose, Janice Freeman, Chloe Kohanski, Karli Webster, Ashland Craft, and Addison Agen. They will be mentored by Miley’s dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, during the battle rounds.

For Jennifer Hudson, the new coach on The Voice Season 13, she brought some variety to her team. The 12 artists are Jeremiah Miller, Stephan Marcellus, Eric Lyn, Chris Weaver, Ignatious Carmouche, ShiAnn Jones, Kathrina Feigh, Davon Fleming, Alexandra Joyce, Lucas Holliday, Maharasyi, and Meagan McNeal. They will be mentored by Kelly Rowland during the Voice Battles.

Five-time winning coach Blake Shelton is looking to add to another victory to his belt this season. The 12 artists on Team Blake are Rebecca Brunner, Adam Cunningham, Anna Catherine DeHart, Dennis Drummond, Kristi Hoopes, Mitchell Lee, Noah Mac, Red Marlow, Keisha Renee, Ryan Scripps, Natalie Stovall, and Esera Tuaolo. Rascal Flatts will serve as the mentor for Team Blake during the battle rounds on The Voice 2017.

Up last is Team Adam, as coach Adam Levine is looking to get his fourth victory as a coach. The 12 artists on Team Adam are Brandon Brown, Anthony Alexander, Emily Luther, Whitney Fenimore, Gary Carpentier, Brandon Showell, Michael Kight, Dylan Gerard, Dave Crosby, Jon Mero, Adam Pearce, and Hannah Mrozak. They will have Joe Jonas as their mentor for the battle rounds.

Which coach do you think has the strongest team on The Voice Season 13?

[Featured Image by NBC]