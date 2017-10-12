Harvey Weinstein’s Daughter Calls Cops After Blowout Argument And Father’s Reported Suicidal Remarks

In the midst of a slew of sexual assault allegations made against Harvey Weinstein, the cops were called to his daughter’s home after Weinstein was reportedly feeling suicidal and depressed. At this point in time, it appears that the once highly respected producer has hit rock bottom.

According to TMZ, Harvey’s 22-year-old daughter, Remy, called police early this afternoon after her father was having suicidal thoughts. The publication states that Harvey was at his daughter’s house when a huge fight erupted. Later, the fight was eventually was taken out onto the street, where yelling could be heard. The 65-year-old reportedly told Remy that she was “making things worse” before he tried to flag down a random car on the street for a ride.

Radar Online reports that the call to police came in at 10:37 a.m. on Tuesday morning. The caller stated that a male was reportedly feeling “suicidal and depressed.” When police arrived on the scene, Weinstein had already left before they were able to intervene and speak with him.

In a statement, Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson Sal Ramirez said that officers arrived at the residence and conducted a thorough investigation of the incident. They came to the conclusion that it was only a family argument and that no suicidal remarks were made by Weinstein. Following their investigation, the LAPD left the scene without making any arrests.

Amid mounting allegations against her husband, Harvey Weinstein’s wife announces she is leaving him https://t.co/25WG8X43Fl pic.twitter.com/Y3iAZ2pEhY — CNN (@CNN) October 11, 2017

As the days pass by, more and more actresses and models continue to come forward with allegations that they were sexually assaulted by Weinstein. Harvey’s wife, Georgina Chapman, also announced that she was leaving the embattled movie mogul after multiple sexual assault allegations were made against her husband.

As the Inquisitr reported, the Marchesa designer initially stood by her husband during the first wave of allegations. But as more and more women came forward with the same allegations, Chapman made the ultimate decision to call it quits with Harvey. Though she has not yet used the “divorce” word, Georgina is reportedly furious and embarrassed over what her husband is said to have done. The couple was married in 2007 and they have two children together.

Do you think Harvey needs to leave show business altogether?

[Featured Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]