Selena Gomez Alleged Eating Disorder: Obsessed With Losing Weight Amid Possible The Weeknd Engagement

Selena Gomez is showing signs that she’s not doing too well, with a new report claiming that she’s wasting away by refusing to eat anything solid.
According to OK! Magazine, Selena Gomez has been trying to lose weight for a while, but it just so happens that in the midst of wanting to shed a few pounds, she seems to have gotten rather obsessed with the idea of being thinner.
It’s now gotten to the point where she’s lost a drastic amount of weight and friends are said to be concerned for her health, but Selena thinks that she’s not at her desired goal just yet.
A source mentions how Gomez allegedly doesn’t eat much throughout the day and when she does, she barely touches what she has on her plate.
She’s been exercising a lot, which is really bad considering the supposed fact that she’s not taking in enough nutrients to stabilize her energy levels.
An insider makes it known that Selena Gomez reportedly has an addictive personality, and while people around her have advised her to stop dieting, it’s almost as if her disorder won’t let her.
News of Selena Gomez’s supposed eating struggle comes just weeks after the singer made it known she had undergone a kidney transplant procedure over the summer, which ended up being the reason why her latest album didn’t see a release date.
It’s said that Selena will plan on releasing the record next year, followed with a world tour and a potential wedding.
For the last couple of weeks, sources have claimed that Selena’s boyfriend, The Weeknd, is ready to propose and wants to put a ring on his partner’s finger, stressing to friends that Gomez is the only woman he wants to spend the rest of his life with.
The duo has remained tight-lipped about any wedding plans, but should that be the case that marriage is next for the twosome, it would seem rather worrying to think that Selena Gomez is battling an eating disorder.
I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith
Could that end up clashing with the wedding plans, and better yet, even come between her relationship with The Weeknd?
