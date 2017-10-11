Stassi Schroeder Shows Off Her Breast Reduction Scars Ahead Of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 6

Stassi Schroeder underwent a breast reduction surgery two years ago, and earlier this week, the Vanderpump Rules star and fashion blogger showed off her scars online.

As she and her co-stars prepare for the upcoming sixth season of the Bravo reality series, Schroeder has been staying in touch with her fans on Instagram and Twitter, and in her latest Twitter post, she’s shared a re-post of a racy photo taken by Martina Tolot.

“Scars on FLEEK,” Stassi Schroeder wrote in the caption of the photo.

In the image, Stassi Schroeder was seen posing in a white top that showed off the bottom of her boobs, which were sporting what appeared to be lollipop scars.

Stassi Schroeder first revealed news of her breast reduction in November 2015. At the time, she told her audience that she was going under the knife for smaller breasts because hers were too large for her liking and causing her pain in her back. She also said that her large chest led her to bleed as she worked out due to the pressure they put on her bra. As she explained, her breasts simply became too uncomfortable and too saggy.

Months after the surgery, Stassi Schroeder spoke to The Daily Dish about her decision to be open with her fans about her breasts and their imperfections, revealing that she wants to be completely honest with herself and not give her fans and followers a false sense that she is perfect.

“We all need to come down to the same level and teach each other and learn from each other on how to fix those things that we don’t like about ourselves. It makes people happy,” she said.

In other Stassi Schroeder news, the reality star is newly single after her on-again, off-again romance with Patrick Meagher came to an abrupt end in August after four years. As she explained to fans months ago, she expected to celebrate her four-year anniversary with Meagher at the time but because he failed to acknowledge their milestone, they got into a big fight and called it quits.

To see more of Stassi Schroeder and her co-stars, including Jax Taylor, Scheana Marie, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, and Tom Sandoval, tune into the upcoming sixth season of Vanderpump Rules when the show returns to Bravo TV later this year.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]