‘7 Little Johnstons’ Fans Express Concern That Trent And Amber Could Get A Divorce

Fans of 7 Little Johnstons on TLC are so excited that the show is back for another season. Now, some fans have a concern that Amber and Trent Johnston could end up divorced. This couple seems really happy on the show with each other, but In Touch Weekly shared that fans do have a reason for concern.

Their show started back in 2015 and the fans love watching this family. In a new preview, something is going on with Amber and Trent Johnston. The preview shows that they are going to sit down the kids for a talk and the way that Trent explains it really makes some think like it is something really big. This has the fans speculating that their marriage could be over. He is in tears and telling the kids that they have something important to tell them.

Trent explains saying, “You guys are our first priority and we’re going to keep it like that. It’s tough, but it’s something we have to do.” This really does sound like the talk that you have with children when you are calling it quits on your marriage. It could also be something else serious going on, though.

Another thing to remember is that shows have a great way of editing things to look like something they aren’t. This has the fans hopeful that Trent and Amber Johnston are doing fine with their marriage and that something else is going on between them. They have talked about adopting another child at some point or it could even be something like a job change. For now, the fans of 7 Little Johnstons are just going to have to wait for another episode to find out what is going on with this couple right now.

We hunkered down last week for Irma, now the boys are hunkering down for our Dawgs! #UGA #fathersontime #7littleJohnstons #Georgiabornandbred A post shared by ❤official 7 little Johnstons❤ (@team_7lj) on Sep 16, 2017 at 3:03pm PDT

Are you shocked to hear that fans think that Amber and Trent Johnston could get a divorce? Do you feel like there is anything to this? Sound off in the comments below, and don’t miss the new episodes of 7 Little Johnstons on TLC. They have been showing this preview for a bit, so it could be a few episodes before they share the details of what Trent Johnston is telling the family.

[Featured Image by 7 Little Johnstons/Instagram]