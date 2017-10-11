Season Pass DLC, Free Content Outlined For ‘Assassin’s Creed Origins’ Including Undead Pharaohs, Horde Mode

On October 27, players will begin to discover Bayek’s story in ancient Egypt when Assassin’s Creed Origins releases on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. In this installment of the Assassin’s Creed franchise, the foundation of the brotherhood will be explored in an open world setting. The latest game will also feature more RPG elements like loot drops.

After its release, players can expect both paid and free downloadable content for Assassin’s Creed Origins through 2018. Season pass owners will receive four pieces of DLCs including two releasing this year. The first two paid pieces of DLC are packs each including an outfit, a mount, a shield, and two weapons. These packs are the “Roman Centurion Pack” and the “Horus Pack” according to the Ubisoft Blog.

In 2018, the other two portions of downloadable content will release. First, “The Hidden Ones” DLC takes Bayek to a new area controlled by Romans after the main campaign. This Assassin’s Creed Origins DLC will raise the level cap for Bayek and is currently scheduled to release in January. “The Curse of the Pharaohs” is the second DLC planned and is set to release in March. Players will battle Egyptian monstrosities in a mystical realm. The alternate reality features undead pharaohs and other fabled foes.

A number of free updates and content releases are also scheduled for Assassin’s Creed Origins. All players of the game will receive this content with no additional purchase required. A Photo Mode and the Nomad’s Bazaar give players something to accomplish each day. Specifically, the Nomad’s Bazaar offers a daily quest with special, mystery rewards.

Periodically, Assassin’s Creed Origins players can test their mettle in the Trial of the Gods content. An error in the Animus makes enormous Egyptian gods appear creating major challenges for Bayek. These epic encounters will start 15 days after the game launches, and players will be duly rewarded for defeating the gods.

Free content will continue to release in 2018 with the Horde Mode and the previously announced Discovery Tour option. Both DLCs are due out in 2018 offering two very different experiences. The Horde Mode takes Bayek to the Gladiator Area where he fights waves of enemies racking up bragging points. As the Inquisitr reported, the Discovery Tour option in Assassin’s Creed Originsremoves combat altogether giving users a chance to tour the map and learn about Egypt.

