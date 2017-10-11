Ivana Trump Sends Melania Trump A ‘Text’ Declaring Her Kin

Ivana Trump has been hot on the book-promoting trail, making stops at all the popular news stations to get the word out there about Raising Trump, which is the title of her new book. She has been very forthcoming about her years with Donald Trump, raising the three oldest Trump kids, and Trump’s cheating, which was what broke up their marriage.

Ivana was on CBS Sunday Morning talking about the contents of her book and she conveyed how she gets along with Melania Trump, reports CBS News. Then Monday morning rolls around and Ivana made a quip about being the “first lady” and hoopla ensued.

While interviewing on ABC’s Good Morning America on Monday, Ivana said, “Because I’m basically first Trump wife, okay? I’m first lady, okay?” That quip took off in the headlines with media sites reporting that “Ivana calls herself the first lady.”

She also said that she had a direct line to her ex-husband, the president, but she doesn’t like to call him because “Melania is there, and I don’t want to cause any kind of jealousy or something like that.”

That didn’t sit right with many people who thought Ivana was slighting Melania’s station in this nation as the first lady. According to CNN News, Melania released a message via her communications director, Stephanie Grisham, which included,

“There is clearly no substance to this statement from an ex, this is unfortunately only attention-seeking and self-serving noise.”

Ivana’s interviews continued and on Tuesday morning a segment of another interview aired on Fox & Friends. This is when she said that she considered Melania Trump family. Ivana revealed that she sent Melania a text message. Ivana said,

“I sent Melania the text, that the last thing I would like to do is say something bad about you, you know because you are family. And I don’t say anything bad or do anything back to the family member.”

She also shared a little tale about Ivanka, her daughter, when she was just a kid. She said how she used to take the kids, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric, to Europe every summer. The kids would sit in the economy section on the flight and Ivana would sit in first class.

At one point Ivanka asked if she could be upgraded to first class. Ivana told her, “When you can afford it you get upgraded.”

[Featured Image by Petr David Josek/AP Images]