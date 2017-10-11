‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Spoilers: Amelia’s Terrifying Surgery, Will It ‘Fix’ Shepherd’s Marriage To Owen? [Preview]

Dr. Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) will have a tough time having her role reversed and become the patient in Thursday, October 12 Grey’s Anatomy episode. Amelia has faith in her doctor, but getting your head split open and scooping out a brain tumor is a hard pill for her to swallow.

According to TV Line, Amelia feels some sort of relief knowing that tumor could be the source some of her issues. Grey’s Anatomy spoilers indicate that her behavior over the past two seasons has been erratic and at times, didn’t make much sense.

In Season 13, Amelia took off hours before her wedding to Owen and considered not walking down the aisle. Grey’s Anatomy spoilers state that could have been cold feet, but it also could have been the tumor affecting her behavior. The choice to run was impulsive and extreme — which is how the tumor would likely impact her judgment.

“They got married very recently,” the Grey’s Anatomy star said, “and definitely, the tumor has implications for that period of her life — their romantic time together and all of the chaos of their marriage. So they definitely have to sort through how they want to go forward.”

Now that Amelia knows that the tumor is the reason for her recent trouble with Owen (Kevin McKidd), will she try to repair her marriage before it’s too late? It is certainly on Amelia’s mind to lean on Owen in hopes of repairing their relationship. Grey’s Anatomy spoilers indicate that Owen and Amelia haven’t been married very long and have had a series of issues. Now, Amelia knows that her brain tumor could be the cause of her strained relationship.

Grey’s Anatomy spoilers reveal that Amelia and Owen will have some soul searching to do. Amelia’s doctor believes that she’s had the tumor for at least 10 years. Dr. Shepherd questions if some of her recent struggles are related to the brain tumor?

“Is it possible that some of the aspects of her personality that she’s the most ashamed of or struggles with the most could be alleviated? I think yeah, there must be some hope.”

Amelia’s tumor will not erase her personality. Grey’s Anatomy spoilers indicate that she will still be the same person. Owen has made it no secret that he wants his marriage with her to work. However, the tumor affected her decision-making and levels of adrenaline, making it very difficult to maintain a healthy relationship with her. The Grey’s Anatomy showrunners wanted to make it clear that the tumor affected her decision making —it will not erase or change Amelia’s personality.

Grey’s Anatomy spoilers state that Amelia and Owen will have to figure out how they want to move forward. Will they repair their marriage or decide to call it quits?

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursday at 8/7 p.m. on ABC.

