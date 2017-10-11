Did Kristen Stewart Play A Part In Robert Pattinson & FKA Twigs’ Breakup? Actress ‘Insecure’ About Girlfriend

Robert Pattinson and his fiancee FKA twigs have been going back and forth on breakup for months now. In general, they are a pretty private couple, not posting about their relationship on social media and not appearing in public too often. But when they were at the height of their romance, they often were seen at red carpet events together, which is the epitome of relationship goals, the most high-profile one being the Met Gala. With the success of his latest movie, Good Time, the couple seemed more in trouble than ever. Now, it looks like their engagement will end up on the other side of the aisle — the door.

The 31-year-old British actor got a second wind in his film career when his performance in Good Time got high praises. Critics started calling him “one of today’s most gifted performers,” which helped him get rid of his image as the ex-boyfriend of Kristen Stewart, a Harry Potter actor, and Twilight’s lead vampire.

But this success also brought about some changes in his personal life. Just a few days after the major release, he was seen having an intimate dinner with his old flame, Katy Perry, and his fiancee receiving a kiss on her forehead from a French male model.

Soon, these sightings were lessened by the fact that Robert was still set on marrying FKA twigs.

“They recently took a break but decided they missed each other and needed to be together,” said a source according to Life & Style Magazine. “So he moved into her home in London’s East End, and now he wants to give her the wedding of her dreams.”

Robert Pattinson leads the way for FKA Twigs during a shopping trip in LA: https://t.co/qr6DB3g5pZ pic.twitter.com/4bdQYKdiKJ — POPSUGAR (@POPSUGAR) December 3, 2016

But now, the latest rumor has it that the British couple has called off their romance, once and for all.

“They were almost inseparable for their first two years together,” an insider said according to Mirror UK. “But in recent months they have really started to drift apart and have been spending less and less time together. Rob is tired of it, has called off their engagement and told friends they have split. With so much ­history between them, though, there are still strong feelings there. It’s a difficult situation but things have become tough between them for some time and they both know they were no longer working as a couple.”

They have been together for three years after he and Kristen Stewart broke up. They got engaged halfway through their relationship and his girlfriend has had the ring for more than a year now.

The fans are now wondering if Kristen Stewart played any part in triggering this breakup. This seems unlikely as she is involved in a serious, stable relationship of her own. While she spent the majority of 2015 and 2016 flitting about and dating four different women, it looks like she is set on tying the knot with her current girlfriend, Stella Maxwell.

“Kristen doesn’t want this relationship going the way of her other messy romances,” the source continued, according to Hollywood Life. “It’s typically impulsive on her part, but she insists Stella is the love of her life and she wants to lock her down. She may come off confident, but deep down, Kristen’s actually pretty insecure.”

Stella Maxwell is known for her work with Victoria’s Secret and has dated Miley Cyrus.

Kristen and Stella are currently in Los Angeles, taking a break from the manic schedules of their fashion and movie careers.

Kristen Stewart and girlfriend Stella Maxwell opt for comfort in baggy jeans while out and about in LA https://t.co/OzzAz3orRw — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) September 26, 2017

Do you think Kristen Stewart played a role in her ex-boyfriend’s breakup? Let us know in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by John Phillips/Getty Images]