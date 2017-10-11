Are Farrah Abraham And Simon Saran Together? Get An Update On The ‘Teen Mom OG’ Couple Before ‘Being Simon’

Farrah Abraham’s on-again, off-again boyfriend, Simon Saran, is set to star in his own Teen Mom OG spinoff special, Being Simon, later tonight and as the episode airs, his fans and followers are wondering about his current relationship status with the reality star.

Unfortunately, the answer to their questions aren’t quite clear. In fact, the current nature of Farrah Abraham and Simon Saran’s relationship is quite unclear and has been for some time.

On October 11, ahead of the premiere of Being Simon, Farrah Abraham took to her Twitter page and suggested that her relationship with Simon Saran was over by telling fans to get ready for a “blast from the past.” Abraham also shared a number of retweets about Saran’s special which suggested that she and Saran were nothing more than business partners who have teamed up on a number of house-flipping projects.

As fans of Teen Mom OG will recall, Farrah Abraham and Simon Saran officially called it quits on their relationship earlier this year during an episode of the series’ sixth season. However, for the past several months, they have continuously hinted at a possible reconciliation with multiple trips to other countries.

In May, around the time Farrah Abraham and Simon Saran were seen splitting on Teen Mom OG, the couple enjoyed what appeared to be a romantic vacation in Jamaica. Then, months later, after Abraham reportedly failed to find love on MTV’s Single AF, she and Saran reunited again for a series of mysterious trips to Tulum, Mexico, and Santorini, Greece.

During Farrah Abraham and Simon Saran’s trips to Tulum and Greece, both parties shared images of their trips on social media but it wasn’t until they began to spend time with one another in Greece that they confirmed that they were, in fact, together. However, at the time, Simon Saran acted as if their similar vacation destinations were nothing more than coincidences. He also said that he and Saran were “best friends.”

To see more of Farrah Abraham and Simon Saran, tune into tonight’s episode of Being Simon, which airs on MTV at 9 p.m.

