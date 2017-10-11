Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Engaged? The Secret Is Out, Insider Says Engagement Announcement Coming Any Day

Ever since the Invictus Games in Meghan Markle’s hometown of Toronto, Canada, the rumor of a royal engagement has taken on a life of its own. Meghan and Prince Harry made their first official public appearance together at the Games, and they were totally comfortable holding hands and showing tons of PDA.

At one point, Prince Harry even leaned in for a kiss, and in royal circles, that simply isn’t done unless the relationship is official. Many royal watchers believe the kiss and hand-holding are sure signs Meghan and Harry are already secretly engaged.

Royalty blog The Stir shared that it’s no secret that Prince Harry is smitten with Meghan Markle and Meghan is blissed out about Harry.

“It’s been pretty obvious how in love Harry and Meghan are.”

The Twitterverse is taking off with rumors and hopes that Meghan will be walking down the aisle for her prince in 2018. Scroll down to see what Twitter users have to say!

With Meghan Markle’s yet-to-be-signed Suits Season 8 contract keeping fans of the drama waiting with baited breath to see what will happen to Rachel Zane, and the presence of a new bodyguard for Meghan at the Invictus Games, there doesn’t seem to be much doubt that wedding bells will soon ringing.

The two have only been dating for just over a year, but all the signs are there that this romance is the real thing for Suits star Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Us Weekly wrote that a Markle insider is certain the engagement is definite and an announcement is imminent.

The insider said that the delay is because of Meghan’s commitment to Suits, since the star has to stay in Toronto until November to finish filming what might turn out to be her final season with the hit show. Meghan’s friend pointed out that making the engagement announcement while Suits is still filming would cause “a security nightmare.”

That’s why the couple will wait until Meghan is safely moved into Kensington Palace where she can be part of the team planning “a detailed media rollout” for the rumored engagement announcement.

Twitter user Mrs. Melvin Johnson wrote that she will be so excited to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle get married.

@meghanmarkle I will be so excited to see you marry "The Adorable Prince Harry".A lovely couple.Good Luck.Princess Meghan. — mrs.Melvin Johnson (@mrsMelvinJohns2) September 26, 2017

Markle has already dropped hints that her relationship with Prince Harry will be going to another level soon. In an interview with Vanity Fair, the actress said that right now is their own time just for the two of them to get to know each other, but she acknowledged that’s going to change.

“I’m sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves.”

Royal family fans can’t wait for that time to come, and bookies are taking bets that the time is just about now.

The bookies are certain of it : prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry in 2018 – Gala: https://t.co/BedaiPrWrC — Pop Music Feed (@PopMusicFeed) October 3, 2017

One Twitter user thinks that the engagement could cause an uproar in Buckingham Palace.

Of course, there are plenty of Suits fans who love the idea of Meghan Markle getting married to Prince Harry, but who are heartbroken that Rachel Zane will have to leave the show.

I ship meghan markle and prince harry but if they get married then meghan won't be in suits and I can't deal with suits with no rachel zane — crocodile dundee (@ailsa_watson) October 8, 2017

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]