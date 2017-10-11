Mark Ruffalo Livestreamed The First 15 Minutes Of ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Last Night On Accident

Oh, Hulk. Last night was the world premiere of Thor: Ragnarok in Los Angeles and Mark Ruffalo was so excited he made a pretty big mistake. The 49-year-old actor was livestreaming with fans on Instagram just before the movie began and apparently he forgot to officially end that livestream!

Fans who were watching were treated to the first 15 minutes of Thor: Ragnarok. Thankfully Mark had placed the phone in his pocket so the entire stream of the movie was black. However, fans could hear dialogue and other sounds of the movie and have a sense of how this third Thor installment begins. The video has since been taken down, but some of the damage has already been done.

Comicbook.com was the first to notice Mark’s major accident and noted about 2,000 live viewers stayed on to listen as Mark remained clueless. Fans were even commenting on the stream to shut it off and that someone needed to get in touch with him quickly to end it. There were no major spoilers, but some viewers who listened in have been tweeting about what they heard.

Twitter is full of fans poking fun at Mark for this huge gaff, mostly because this is the second time he’s screwed up with Marvel in just a few days. If you’ve heard about the huge MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) secret photoshoot, you can thank Mr. Ruffalo for that one. On Saturday, the Hulk actor posted a simple “MCU photo shoot” on his facebook page, completely unaware that this was a huge secret no one was supposed to know about.

Marvel is known for its secrecy, and keeps it’s actors in the dark most of the time to ensure these secrets don’t leak to the public. This special photo shoot was supposed to be just that: a secret. After Mark dropped the bomb on Facebook, he began livestreaming himself with fellow Marvel actors.

Vin Diesel, Michael Rooker, Anthony Mackie, Evangeline Lilly, Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders, Michael Douglas, Joe Russo, and Taika Waititi can all be seen in this livestream video. Don’t try looking for it, because it’s gone. However, Mark then began another livestream with even more actors in it. Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Paul Bettany, and Benedict Cumberbatch can be seen the second time around, in a video you can still view on his Facebook video page here. Samuel L. Jackson also wasn’t shy about posting some fun moments from the MCU shoot as he displayed on his Instagram.

Hopefully Mark isn’t in too much hot water for this second mistake, but if he wants to keep leaking Marvel secrets, fans are all ears.

You can catch Mark Ruffalo alongside Chris Hemsworth in Thor: Ragnarok when it premieres on November 3.

