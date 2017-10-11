Duggar Family News: Birthday Girl Johannah Gets Tangled Up In Josh Duggar And Joy-Anna Duggar Scandal

Johannah Duggar celebrated her 12th birthday this week with her family. She is the next Duggar girl in line for courting, after her older sister, Joy-Anna Duggar, tied the knot with Austin Forsyth. The Duggar family shared new pictures of that, revealing just how much Johannah has grown and how she is turning into a proper young lady. But her birthday wishes were marred by the ongoing drama that Josh Duggar and Joy-Anna Duggar are involved in.

The 12-year-old Duggar is a long-awaited girl in the family. While Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar had five daughters before having her, they had six boys right after Joy-Anna and before having Johannah. She was followed by three more girls, starting a trend of her own.

Her older sister Joy-Anna got married this summer, which means that Johannah is the next girl in line to start courting. Since she is still young, she is probably not going to look for prospective husbands anytime soon, but Joy-Anna did know her current husband since she was a young girl, so it is likely that Johannah’s suitor might be nearby.

“Happy birthday to our sweet, kind, caring, considerate Johannah! We can hardly believe you are twelve! It seems like yesterday you were toddling around the house! We love watching you grow into a beautiful young lady. We know the Lord has great plans for your future. We love you very much!”

Now that she is 12-years-old, the fans are noticing that she is no longer a scrappy tomboy.

“I remember her birth special, the long-awaited daughter after 6 boys,” a fan commented. “She was a free spirit back then and look at her now!”

“She is growing up so fast,” another wrote. “She is a beautiful young lady!”

The majority of the comments also linked her with her older sister Joy-Anna, stating that they look so similar.

“She definitely looks a lot like her older sister Joy-Anna,” one fan commented.

These days, the 19-year-old sister of Johanna has been in the spotlight for her unusually big baby bump. When she debuted it in her pregnancy announcement, three months after the wedding, the fans were shocked by its size. Fans started speculating that she looked “four maybe five months along,” and that “[Joy-Anna Duggar] was expecting prior to marriage.”

Unlike her other sisters, Joy-Anna has not given a regular update of her baby bump. Considering that it’s her first pregnancy, most fans expected her to give weekly updates like Jill and Jessa did for their first babies. Since the announcement, the 19-year-old has only given one update on the Instagram.

Can't wait to meet our baby!! ???????? I got to feel it kick for the first time a few days ago!!! Soooooo amazing!!! It's already about the size of a bell pepper and weighs around half a pound!!! #childrenareagiftfromGod #westandforlife A post shared by Austin & Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Oct 1, 2017 at 9:59pm PDT

But the fans claim that she is using “an old picture” to throw off her followers on just how big her baby bump is.

Joy-Anna was not the only sibling who made her way into Johannah’s birthday celebration. Her oldest brother, Josh Duggar, also got mentioned by one of the fans.

“Happy birthday,” one fan wrote. “My birthday wish to you is that your brother does not molest you.”

This is in reference to the fact that the 29-year-old Duggar was outed for molesting five underage girls, four of whom were his younger sisters. The public found out about his in 2015, which got the family’s popular TV show, 19 Kids and Counting, canceled. Fortunately, Johannah was not one of the girls who was molested by her brother.

This past weekend, it was noted that Josh Duggar was missing from the joint birthday celebrations that Johannah had with her cousin, Mackynzie, who is his daughter.

Do you think Johannah will get married as soon as Joy-Anna did? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]