Brandi Glanville Introduces Son On Instagram: Is She Still Fighting With LeAnn Rimes And Eddie Cibrian?

Brandi Glanville is now reportedly allowed to share photos of her son on Instagram.

On October 11, a report by the Daily Dish claimed that the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and mother of two had recently been granted permission to show off her mini-me son, 14-year-old Mason, who she shares with her ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian.

“Me & my mini me! Even though he is bigger then me #postpermissiongranted,” Brandi Glanville wrote in the caption of her latest photo of herself and Mason on Instagram.

Brandi Glanville and Eddie Cibrian got married in 2001 and share two children, 14-year-old Mason and 10-year-old Jake. As fans may recall, Glanville first made headlines after Cibrian was caught having an affair with the also-married LeAnn Rimes in 2009 as they filmed their Lifetime movie Northern Lights.

While Brandi Glanville and Eddie Cibrian appeared to try to work out their marriage after the affair was first exposed, they ultimately went their separate ways, and in 2011, Cibrian and Rimes got married.

Although it is unclear whether Brandi Glanville was under some sort of restriction when it came to sharing photos of her son Mason, her Instagram caption certainly hinted that she was. That said, Glanville has shared images of both of her sons on social media in the past, and earlier this year, she posted images of Mason and Jake at Mason’s graduation and photos from her Mother’s Day festivities with the boys and her boyfriend, Donald “DJ” Friese.

Brandi Glanville and Eddie Cibrian have not been on good terms with one another since his affair with LeAnn Rimes. Earlier this year, their co-parenting relationship took a turn for the worse when the former reality star accused Cibrian and Rimes of stalking her and her boyfriend online and showing up to where they were enjoying a meal with Glanville’s sons in tow.

After Glanville shared her accusations against Rimes and Cibrian, Cibrian released a statement to Us Weekly magazine, stating that Glanville’s allegations against them were false and praising his wife as an amazing stepmom to his sons. He also pointed out that after eight years, he would have hoped that Glanville could finally move on from the drama and focus solely on co-parenting their children.

“We had a reservation held at Nobu five days before Brandi posted she was going. Here is proof and if anyone needs more, call Nobu and they will confirm,” he explained.

