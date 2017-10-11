LeeAnne Locken Has An Interesting Excuse For Not Addressing Mark Deuber Story

LeeAnne Locken admitted to having an anger problem after she threatened one of her friends on the first season of The Real Housewives of Dallas. LeeAnne told Marie that she would kill her while holding a knife in her hand. Despite getting some help and some anger management, LeeAnne has revealed that she isn’t happy with Cary Deuber and would hurt her with her bare hands. In other words, she threatened to strangle Cary. In that same sentence, LeeAnne hinted that Cary’s husband is cheating on her with other men. She claimed to know this because she knew the men who Mark was cheating with.

According to a new report, LeeAnne Locken is now revealing that she shouldn’t be held accountable for her actions and her words because she doesn’t remember doing anything wrong. She made these comments before she went in for surgery, and she may have been under the influence of anesthesia but she shouldn’t have said such things about her co-star. Now, Locken is revealing that she doesn’t remember saying these things about Cary. However, she’s not revealing whether what she says is true. Surely, she wouldn’t say these things unless she knew something about Mark.

“Now, obviously I don’t enjoy being confronted about things I’ve done that I wish I hadn’t. Nobody likes that. But sometimes, you have to own it. If you look at my face when I’m confronted for the first time about what I said, you’ll see MASSIVE DISAPPOINTMENT. The truth is that I don’t remember saying it,” LeeAnne Locken explained on her Bravo blog, revealing she feels she should be forgiven for her comments because she owned saying them.

Cary has revealed that she doesn’t feel that LeeAnne’s “owning it” is the same as an apology. Deuber reveals she wants an apology for the comments, as they are slanderous and hurtful to her husband and his business. As she explains, they have worked hard to establish a practice in Dallas, and she would hate for people to judge Mark as a cheater. Last year, Mark attended the Real Housewives of Dallas reunion special, and he got to confront LeeAnne about the things she was saying about Cary back then. She had been very chatty about how Cary and Mark had met one another.

What do you think about LeeAnne Locken’s comments about not remembering what she said? Do you think she should be forgiven for her actions and her words, even though they were out of line?

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]