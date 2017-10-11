Irina Shayk Reflects Having Daughter With Bradley Cooper, Believes Being Sexy Isn’t Bound By Age Or Baby

It has been seven months since Irina Shayk gave birth to Bradley Cooper’s first child. Despite the fact that they dated for a year before having a baby together, they have hardly been seen together. She certainly does not upload any pictures of her beau or her baby girl on her active Instagram, choosing to keep her personal life private. But it looks like being a mother has changed her so much that she cannot help, but to reference it in interviews. With Intimissimi, the Italian lingerie brand, opening their first stores in the US, Irina Shayk has opened up about her life since March.

The Russian model has been so secretive about her pregnancy all throughout 2016 and 2017 that her fans could not spot any signs of a baby bump. In fact, her recovery from the postpartum body was so radical that the fans started to wonder if she was pregnant at all.

Keeping her Instagram platonic and professional is something Irina has done for a long time. Even if her life has changed so much since giving birth, the fans will not know that from following her Instagram, which is filled with magazine covers, brand campaigns, and photos with friends.

But it goes without saying that Bradley Cooper and her daughter are now a big part of her life, even though she chooses not to show it.

“Motherhood is part of being a woman,” she said to W Magazine. “It doesn’t really change if you’re sexy, and after baby, you’re not sexy. Every woman brings her sexiness in her own way.”

She went to philosophize that being sexy has nothing to do with one’s looks, age or having a baby.

“It is not red lips, push-up bra, and high-heels,” she continued. “It is some spiciness that you have inside. You can be sexy in conversation, you know? It is a charisma, it is part of your character—that what is really sexy to me.”

While she is never seen with Bradley, from time to time, she is seen out with her baby, who is covered from the prying eyes of the public.

“The 31-year-old model affectionately held her six-month-old daughter, Lea, in a baby sling as she stepped out into Los Angeles,” reports Daily Mail. “Irina couldn’t have looked any more delighted to spend some quality girl time with her first born child.”

She and the 42-year-old Hollywood actor are still not married, though rumors of their engagements have been around for a while. Once in awhile, the 31-year-old model appears in public wearing a gigantic ring of “diamond and emerald”, which has been “compared to Princess Diana’s engagement ring.” But she frequently takes it off, which makes the fans think that it is a piece of jewelry that has nothing to do with her relationship with Bradley Cooper.

