Jacqueline Laurita On Watching ‘RHONJ’ Season 8 And Friendships With Siggy Flicker And Dolores Catania

Is Jaqueline Laurita watching Season 8 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and if so, what are her thoughts on Siggy Flicker having a conflict with Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice and the return of Danielle Staub? It seems that Jacqueline may not even know about the show’s happenings, for she recently admitted via a Facebook comment that she’s not watching the current season. Yet, while Jacqueline is no longer on the show and apparently no longer watches it, that doesn’t necessarily mean she’s not rooting for Siggy, as Siggy herself has revealed in a recent tweet that their friendship is intact. Siggy also proclaimed that Jacqueline is happier off the show.

Jacqueline, who starred on the show for its first five seasons and then again for its seventh season, announced earlier this year that she would not be returning for its eighth season. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Jacqueline said during a media interview that she made the decision to not film for the new season after the show’s producers would not guarantee that she would be featured as a full-time housewife. For Jacqueline, being a recurring cast member was not worth the hassle of filming and dealing with all of the resulting drama.

On Wednesday morning, Jacqueline posted a photo of herself with her husband, Chris Laurita, and a friend to her Facebook page. A fan commented that she misses watching Real Housewives but that she just couldn’t watch Teresa embarrass herself weekly. The fan added that she loves the family of Caroline Manzo, Jacqueline’s sister-in-law.

Seemingly in agreement that Teresa’s behavior is not watchable, Jacqueline responded that she also can’t watch the show anymore. She added that she has lost interest in it.

“Lol! I can’t watch either anymore. I lost interest.”

While Jacqueline Laurita’s distaste for former friend Teresa Giudice is not surprising, given all of the drama that they got into with one another last season on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, it’s likely to be more shocking to viewers that Jacqueline isn’t watching the current season, even if it’s only to cheer on Siggy Flicker and Dolores Catania. Last season, Dolores was introduced as someone who has been friends with both Jacqueline and Teresa, as well as former housewives Caroline and Dina Manzo, for a very long time. Siggy, meanwhile, was introduced as one of Jacqueline’s good friends. Throughout the season, Dolores and Siggy tried to remain neutral as Jacqueline and Teresa battled it out. Siggy especially was torn between liking Teresa and sticking up for Jacqueline. By the end of the season, Despite Jacqueline’s problems with Teresa, Siggy and Teresa were firm friends.

Does Jacqueline’s current disinterest in the show mean that her friendships with Siggy and Dolores are no longer what they used to be? Over the weekend, in response to a viewer who tweeted that Siggy needs Jacqueline and Caroline Manzo on her side on the show, Siggy replied that she and Dolores have it handled.

dolores & I got this! — Siggy Flicker (@siggyflicker) October 8, 2017

When the viewer asked Siggy if she misses Jacqueline, Siggy said that she does miss her and that Jacqueline’s “so happy and doing amazing.” Siggy pointed out that being on the show is not easy and that Jacqueline is happiest being with her family.

I do miss her. She is so happy and doing amazing. Trust this. This is NOT easy! Jac is happiest with with her kids, grandchild & hubby! — Siggy Flicker (@siggyflicker) October 8, 2017

Indeed, Jacqueline said during a recent interview with Page Six that she still talks to Siggy and Dolores all the time and that her friendships with them will never change.

Danielle Staub, who has returned to The Real Housewives of New Jersey as a part-time housewife after being away for five seasons, may have been a subject of conversation between the three women; when a viewer asked Jacqueline Laurita in August what advice she would give Siggy Flicker and Dolores Catania on handling Danielle, Jacqueline replied that “they’ve already got this.”

[Featured Image by Robin Marchant/Getty Images]